Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside his Mar-a-Lago resort after his indictment, in Palm Beach

A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gathers outside his Mar-a-Lago resort a day after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, March 31, 2023. 

 RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

 Donald Trump will try to turn his indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponization of the justice system, though it may also push more Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.

Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after an investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.