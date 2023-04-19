John Catsimatidis

John Catsimatidis

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Donald Trump's surge in the polls after his indictment has sidelined some major Republican donors, who are losing confidence that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or any other GOP hopeful will displace the former president as the party's leader.

Just a few months ago, DeSantis loomed as a Trumpslayer - a conservative culture-warrior who had nonetheless won over independent voters in his landslide reelection, with none of the baggage of the former president.