Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's thinking of running in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, signing one of his books at the conclusion of giving a speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics Friday.  Kennedy confirmed he was thinking about mounting a Democratic primary campaign for President in 2024.

MANCHESTER — Following a feisty, one-hour speech Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he’s seriously considering a run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024.

“I am thinking about it yes,” Kennedy told a packed crowd in the New Hampshire Institute of Politics auditorium on the campus of Saint Anselm College.