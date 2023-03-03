MANCHESTER — Following a feisty, one-hour speech Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he’s seriously considering a run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024.
“I am thinking about it yes,” Kennedy told a packed crowd in the New Hampshire Institute of Politics auditorium on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
“I have passed the biggest hurdle that my wife (Cheryl Hines who was in the audience) has greenlighted it. If things go great, we will have the funniest first lady in history and we all need a lot of laughs, right?”
Kennedy, 69, spent much of his speech detailing his four decades of environmental activism with a heavy emphasis on his belief that vaccine side effects are in part behind the sharp increase in serious disease among children in America.
“Vaccine misinformation, the term is a euphemism for anything that departs from government orthodoxy or declarations,” Kennedy said.
The son of the late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy said he’s willing to admit that he could be wrong about this view that the exploding use of childhood vaccines in the late 1980s were behind the sharp rise in serious health problems among children.
“I suspect vaccines are the biggest cause but there could be others and I could be wrong, but if I am wrong, let’s see the data,” said Kennedy who resides currently in Los Angeles.
Kennedy was most critical of President Biden for his endorsement of the Democratic National Committee’s 2024 primary calendar that strips New Hampshire of the first-in-the-nation primary and awards it to California.
“We have a President of the United States…who feels he needs to move this primary to a state where he can better control the outcome,” Kennedy said.
“What does that say to people who are really alienated in this country?”
For two decades, disputes over election integrity have polarized Americans and Kennedy said taking away this primary only breeds more belief among citizens that the politically powerful in both parties try to rig the process.
“It just struck me as wrong and very, very bad optics for our country,” Kennedy said.
New Hampshire's political leaders in both parties vow to enforce the state law that requires it have the first primary at least seven days before any "similar contest."
Kennedy also criticized Biden for supporting a policy that would permit the World Health Organization to declare new epidemics or pandemics.
And he condemned efforts by social media companies to cancel him and others who have questioned the federal government and Big Pharma over vaccines.
“The White House ordered Facebook to censure me. (California Democratic U.S. Rep.) Adam Schiff wrote a letter to all the social media titans and asked them to censure me,” Kennedy said.
Trip advance had a campaign feel
NHIOP Director Neil Levesque said prior to Kennedy’s appearance that the work of Kennedy’s advance team made him suspect he would take this first step towards a campaign.
“He’s clearly a very intelligent person with a record of accomplishment. If he does go through with this, I think voters will certainly take him seriously," Levesque said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said she wanted to be here out of respect for Kennedy’s support for the primary.
“His speech was very thought provoking that’s for sure,” Soucy said.
Kennedy’s mistrust of vaccines, however, may be an issue that he finds difficult in gaining traction with likely Democratic primary voters here, she said.
“It sounded like he wanted to use it as a metaphor to demonstrate he’s always been willing to challenge the establishment, to not just accept what authority figures are telling the American people,” Soucy said.
Kennedy urged the crowd to get involved in causes that they were passionate about, but to give themselves some space to breathe.
“Try to find some spiritual peace inside of yourself in these battles because if you don’t, it will crush you,” Kennedy added.
At the outset of the speech, Kennedy apologized for his raspy voice that stems from spasmodic dysphonia, a condition he’s had at least since 2008 which is an involuntary movement disorder that only affects the larynx.