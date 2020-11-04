Rockingham County Sheriff Charles Massahos has won his bid for reelection.
Official numbers weren’t available from the county on Wednesday, but Massahos, a Salem Republican, said he had picked up at least 60% of the vote to beat Democratic challenger Patrick Rivard.
Massahos said he was looking forward to another term as sheriff.
“We work very hard over at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office every day to provide the best possible law enforcement services available. We just want to be a community-based police organization,” he said Wednesday.
Massahos said he plans to focus efforts on enhancing the Rockingham County Drug Task Force and the county’s active shooter training programs.
He said he’ll also continue working to build relationships with other police and fire departments and emergency personnel in the county.
His victory comes just a few weeks after the state Attorney General’s office cleared Massahos of any wrongdoing following a state investigation into allegations that he “fixed” a speeding ticket given to a county employee.
In a letter dated Oct. 16, Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin told county commissioners that Massahos “had the discretion to reduce the citation to a warning.”
The investigation was requested by the county commissioners last year.
In another county race, Kate Coyle declared victory in the District 1 seat on the county’s Board of Commissioners.
Coyle said she beat incumbent Kevin St. James, who is the current board chairman, by about 650 votes based on unofficial results.
Coyle is the wife of Kevin Coyle, who did not seek reelection to the board and ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff against Massahos in the Republican primary.
“I really appreciate all the support I got and now it’s time to do the work,” she said.
Coyle said it’s critical that the county provide transitional housing to assist those following incarceration.
She is a former public defender and currently works in private practice with her husband prosecuting cases for law enforcement agencies and also works in real estate development.