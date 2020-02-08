MANCHESTER — Former vice president Joe Biden said he does not pay attention to the "front runner talk" about who is up and who is down in the polls.
After entering the presidential nomination contest as a front runner, Biden suffereda disappointing finish in the Iowa caucus last week. He wasn't deterred, he said.
"I know that nothing comes easy, but I will persevere and I will prevail," he said.
Biden alternated between bursts of fiery populism and showing his patience for making incramental progress.
"Here's what I know: this county wasn't build by wall street and it wasn't built by Steve Jobs. It was build by the middle class, hard working people," he said. "When you give ordinary people like my mom and dad a chance they're able to to extraordinary things."
As in Friday night's debate, Biden hammered Sanders' "Medicare for all" health insurance plan.
"I'm the only one in this race who's gotten a big health care bill through Congress," Biden said. "It's time to get real about that."
Sanders has yet to figure out how to pay for his single-payer plan, Biden said. And more than that, he has nothing to show for decades of advocacy.
"He hasn't been able to move the ball a single inch," Biden said.
Biden pointed out Buttigieg's inexperience again, and the peril he believes it will present.
"We have to be frank with one another, there will be little to no time for on the job training," Biden said. "Who else in this race has brought world leaders together to address any problem? I'm the only one who's done it."
But he saved his harshest attacks for President Donald Trump.
"Trump has completely abdicated American leadership," Biden said, adding that the president does not understand what makes America great.
"I don't believe for a moment that we're that dark, angry nation the president talks about. I don't believe we're that that nation that condones ripping children from their mothers' arms at the border, and putting them in cages," he said.
"We're so much better than what this man is presenting himself to be."