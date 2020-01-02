CONCORD -- Bernie Sanders soared to the front of a crowded Democratic presidential race in one key category with a record $34.5 million fundraising quarter, a month before votes begin to get counted.
Former Vice President Joe Biden had his best quarter so far, $22.7 million. That’s nearly 50 percent more than what Biden raised last June through September.
South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg continued impressive fundraising, with $24.7 million, while Andrew Yang, once an unknown but wealthy New York City entrepreneur, turned heads with $16.5 million, his own best quarter thus far.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump outpaced them all with $46 million over the last 90 days and an unmatched $103 million in the bank.
The Trump campaign said the House impeachment vote caused donations to the incumbent to dramatically increase.
“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, once the co-frontrunner in New Hampshire polls, said her campaign finance numbers will be out shortly.
Warren finished the quarter no better than fourth-best among Democrats, with a stated goal of $20 million.
After a town hall forum in Concord, Warren took a veiled shot at both Biden and Buttigieg, who have held exclusive fundraisers with high-rollers.
"I didn’t spend one single minute selling access to my time to millionaires and billionaires," Warren told reporters. "I did this grass roots all across the country and I am proud of the grass roots army we are building."
And she took aim at the self-financed candidates, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and ex-hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer of California, each on a path to spend more than $100 million each on TV ads.
"Right now we’ve got two billionaires trying to buy their way to the Democratic nomination. That’s not how we build an America that works for everyone,” Warren said.
But Sanders stole the top headline, with fundraising that reached $96 million for the year and an average contribution of $18.
A campaign official said Sanders got 40,000 new donors on the last day of the year.
No Democratic candidate throughout 2019 came close to what Sanders raised this quarter.
“He is proving each and every day that working-class Americans are ready and willing to fully fund a campaign that stands up for them and takes on the biggest corporations and the wealthy,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir in a statement. “You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win.”
Chris Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, said the campaign donations dispel the myth that Sanders could not possibly duplicate his 2016 victory in the first-in-the-nation primary here.
"I think this says Bernie can afford to be in the race as long as he wants to be,” Galdieri said.
“I felt for some time that even if he couldn’t win the nomination, he would bring his movement to the 2020 convention. I think whatever happens this increases that prospect.”
State Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester, is a prominent supporter of Biden's and agreed his candidate needed a financial boost.
"You've got to keep moving forward or you die in this business," D'Allesandro said. "Joe needed to bounce back and he sure did.
"What should be troubling to Elizabeth Warren is she and Bernie are going after the same donor base. If Bernie is setting records, that spells trouble for her here and in other early states."
On Thursday, former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro dropped out.
Castro had given up on doing well here, laying off his New Hampshire staff in November while condemning New Hampshire's lofty primary standing, given its lack of racial diversity.
Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, said it would not surprise him if others follow Castro's lead and drop out even before the first caucus in Iowa on Feb. 3.
There’s a point where you have to ask yourself: Is it really worth going on just to finish with less than 3 percent in Iowa,” Scala said.
"This shows you that Bernie still has that passionate following that will stay with him. This has to be disheartening for some who thought they would be the next Bernie, the next progressive to seize the moment."
Other Democratic hopefuls had not disclosed what they raised.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said her campaign raised $3.4 million.
Warren said the Democratic nomination will be won by the candidate who can inspire the support of Americans, not necessarily raise the most money.
"Look, I am grateful to everyone who has pitched in 5 bucks or 15 bucks. The last few days I was making phone calls to thank those who donated," Warren said. "I called someone who gave me a $2 contribution.
"She is unemployed and said that is the best she can do and I am so very grateful."
