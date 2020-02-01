With 41 New Hampshire environmental, anti-war and immigration activists endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign for president Sunday, the Vermonter’s presidential campaign is consolidating much of the same coalition from his 2016 New Hampshire primary victory.
One of the activists who endorsed Sanders this week is Sebastian Fuentes, an immigration activist from Thornton. Fuentes said he supported Sanders’ 2016 campaign, but said he took his time making that support official, as he researched other candidates.
“I did my research, and no one convinced me,” Fuentes said. He liked Andrew Yang, the New York entrepreneur, for his proposal of a “universal basic income” of $1,000 per month to all American adults. But Fuentes said he did not think the country was ready for such a radical policy.
He respected Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who holds many policy positions similar to Sanders. But Fuentes said the way she rolled out her health insurance plan worried him.
Warren has said she is committed to a single-payer “Medicare for all” scheme, like Sanders. But Warren said if elected, she would ease the country into a single-payer system by first offering a public insurance option for sale within the existing health insurance structure.
To Fuentes, the fall announcement of that transition period felt like a flip-flop.
“What I looked mostly at was the consistency,” Fuentes said. And he thought Sanders had the best chance of winning a general election against President Donald Trump.
Salem Democratic activist Sean Lewis said, “As the father of a newborn, I need access to high-quality medical care. As a single income household, my wife and I need health care that’s affordable. As someone who cares about the future, I need a president who will not only take back the White House but change the very nature of American politics so that the government once again works for working class people. My child’s future depends on it.”
Nationally, Sanders lost the support of a labor union that had backed him in 2016: the Amalgamated Transit Union endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.