Bernie Sanders faces some high hurdles over the next 16 days.
The Vermont senator’s first-in-the-nation primary win last week was underwhelming compared to his total dominance over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
And in just over two weeks, Sanders and other Democratic presidential hopefuls will face contests in Nevada, South Carolina and then Super Tuesday, when 14 states vote.
After leading in New Hampshire polls for months, Sanders hung on to victory by less than a 1.5% margin over former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who himself struggled to get into double digits until the final week.
Sanders got 25.4% of the votes in New Hampshire, less than half of the 60% he received in 2016 when he thumped former Secretary of State Clinton.
New Hampshire political observers see Sanders’ second Granite State performance as evidence that his populist, big government message might not resonate in the next round of presidential contests. However, his experience on the campaign trail may balance out some of the democratic socialist’s negatives.
Kurt Ehrenberg worked on both Sanders campaigns, though he left after having a fallout with the campaign’s strategy last October.
“When I first met with the new folks a year ago, I told them we needed 30% to win here because to me it represented our core base,” Ehrenberg recalled. “If you looked at 2016 soberly, you knew 30% of that vote was pro-Bernie, but the other 30% was anti-Hillary.”
A key to Sanders’ New Hampshire success in this election cycle was the performance of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose support surged in the final week and who went on to win nearly 20% of the vote.
“What a difference four years make. The last time Sanders was shot out of a cannon. This time, New Hampshire really exposed his weaknesses, which ultimately could be a good thing because you can often believe your own hype,” said James Merrill, a Republican campaign strategist who ran both of Mitt Romney’s New Hampshire presidential campaigns. “Without Klobuchar, it’s pretty clear Pete wins here and then where would Bernie be?”
James Demers of Concord was a leading backer of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker but switched his support to former Vice President Joe Biden when Booker dropped out.
“Bernie has done this before. There really is no bigger advantage than that because you can correct those mistakes or things you ignored the first time,” Demers said. “The road for him will not be easy, but at least it should be somewhat familiar.”
Caucus day in Nevada is Saturday. Super Tuesday is March 3, when 14 states vote, including California and Texas, along with Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont.
Granite State breakdown
Buttigieg not only won three of New Hampshire’s 10 counties, he rolled up victory after victory in communities along the Massachusetts border where most of the state’s votes are.
How did Sanders, 78, hang on?
He owes a good chunk of his support to young voters. Sanders won in the college towns of Durham, Keene and Plymouth, but he barely beat out Klobuchar for second in Hanover, home of Dartmouth College. He rolled in the state’s urban areas. In Manchester, Nashua and Dover, Sanders beat Buttigieg by 3,585.
Statewide, he won by only 3,910 votes.
“You have to hand it to him — that win in Manchester was impressive,” said state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, who is a Biden supporter. “Bernie has never done that well among minority voters, but he did on Tuesday.”
Campaign aides said that was a key lesson from 2016.
Sanders and his organizers put much more effort in 2020 into organizing minority voters, especially the refugee communities of the three cities that came up big for him.
By the numbers, Sanders routed Buttigieg and Klobuchar in Manchester, Nashua and Dover wards with the largest minority segment, some by 2-1.
“Bernie did have to learn a different way,” said Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity who worked on GOP presidential campaigns here.
“If you went to the polls in the suburbs as I did on Tuesday, it was clear he was finishing third in some of these places behind Pete and Amy, so he had to form a firewall and hope it was enough.”
Courting minorities
Sanders’ micro-targeting of black and brown voters here could pay dividends since Hispanics play a giant-sized role in Nevada while African Americans are expected to make up two-thirds of the electorate in South Carolina.
In a Las Vegas Review Journal - AARP Nevada poll released Friday, Sanders was the preferred choice of 25% of likely Democratic caucus-goers. Biden (18%) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (13%) trailed in second and third.
Sanders’ two New Hampshire rivals, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, have struggled among minority voters — and were tied at 10% in the Nevada survey.
According to New Hampshire exit polls, only 18% of nonwhite voters backed Buttigieg here and only 11% backed Klobuchar. Likewise, with Hispanic voters, Buttigieg and Klobuchar were tied at 16% support.
“They both have a real challenge trying to make the most of the momentum that New Hampshire gave to them,” Merrill said of Buttigieg and Klobuchar.
“We’ve known for months Sanders has been trying to build a national organization this time, and even folks in New Hampshire had been chafing that resources were getting sucked out to California and other big Super Tuesday states.”
Democratic operative Demers said Klobuchar, and to a lesser extent Buttigieg, will have to pick their battlegrounds.
“She doesn’t have enough time or money frankly to compete to win in all these states. The campaign will have to perform triage,” Demers said.
Margo Burns of Manchester, director of the language center at St. Paul’s School in Concord, said voters warm to Klobuchar the more they see her.
“Even in this very strange (political) climate that we’ve got, she’ll still be able to get things done. She also doesn’t have extreme positions. She’s a negotiator, and that’s really what we want in a president,” Burns said. “She just comes across as presidential. She’s funny. She’s human.”
Nevada or bust?
After the New Hampshire votes came in, Sanders was putting out a political fire in Nevada where culinary union officials criticized his Medicare-for-all plan as it would mean they would lose the more generous health care benefits they now receive.
New Hampshire Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek said the biggest hurdle for Sanders will be the party’s more moderate establishment.
“They took the nomination away from him in 2016, and you can already see them trying to figure out how to do it again, whether it’s propping up poor, old Uncle Joe Biden or sucking up to money bags Mike Bloomberg,” Stepanek said.
Sanders said at week’s end voters would not take kindly to any attempts to tip the scales away from any candidate.
“In general, I think it is a fair statement to say that it would be very divisive,” he said on MSNBC. “You have to take a look at the whole nature of the campaign and a whole lot of factors within the campaign that we don’t know yet.”
“The convention would have to explain to the American people: ‘Hey, candidate X, you know, kind of got the most votes and won the most delegates in the primary process, but we’re not going to give him or her the nomination.’ I think that would be a very divisive moment for the Democratic Party.”
Union Leader reporters Josie Albertson-Grove and Doug Alden contributed to this report.