Scanlan: NH will hold first prez primary despite DNC actions
Buy Now

Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday that New Hampshire would hold the first presidential primary in defiance of a 2024 primary calendar the Democratic National Committee adopted that awarded the first primary to South Carolina.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Despite actions of the Democratic National Committee last weekend, Secretary of State David Scanlan said New Hampshire would retain its first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

The DNC voted overwhelmingly in support of a 2024 primary calendar that would give the first primary to South Carolina.