Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday that New Hampshire would hold the first presidential primary in defiance of a 2024 primary calendar the Democratic National Committee adopted that awarded the first primary to South Carolina.
The DNC voted overwhelmingly in support of a 2024 primary calendar that would give the first primary to South Carolina.
Scanlan said that he would ensure New Hampshire stays first, but he is not likely to make any decision about a date until later this year.
“The actions of the past weekend, from my perspective, really don’t mean a whole lot,” Scanlan said. “We are going to proceed as if the actions of last weekend did not occur.”
Under the DNC plan, New Hampshire would share the second primary spot with Nevada, three days after the South Carolina vote.
The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee has given New Hampshire until June 3 to repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law and to make it legal for anyone to cast an absentee ballot.
If New Hampshire fails to take those actions, the rules panel said the state could lose half its delegates and the party would ban candidates from campaigning in New Hampshire or any state that defied its calendar.
Under this plan, a defiant New Hampshire would also lose its early date and have to hold its primary more than a month after South Carolina.
Scanlan said none of this will make a difference here.
“When the time is right, we will set the date of the New Hampshire primary” and it will stay first, Scanlan said.
Since 1976, New Hampshire has had a state law on the books guaranteeing it hold the first primary at least seven days before any "similar contest."