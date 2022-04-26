Scanlan names voter confidence commission

CONCORD — Asserting that New Hampshire elections are fair while also noting concern in some quarters, Secretary of State David Scanlan on Tuesday named a bipartisan commission to look at how to improve voter confidence in the accuracy of the process.
Former Democratic congressman and ambassador Dick Swett of Bow and Ballot Law Commission Chairman Brad Cook, a New London Republican, will co-lead the eight-person commission.
“I want to make it clear right out of the gate on this that I firmly believe New Hampshire elections are sound,” Scanlan said at his first news conference since taking over as the state’s top election official.
But, Scanlan said, “There seems to be a great unwillingness to accept outcomes.”
Before retiring last January, longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner lamented growing distrust among some voters about elections.
For years, polls showed that most New Hampshire voters believe here were fair and accurate. That number has slipped since the 2020 election, Scanlan said, and he wants this commission to find out why.
“New Hampshire had been bucking the national trend for quite some time,” Scanlan said. “More recently, the trend is now hitting New Hampshire and the problem is with losing voter confidence, you start to see a drop in voter participation.”
Swett recalled how, after his close U.S. Senate loss in 1996, the networks stopped reporting exit polling results until all the polls were closed.
Hours before all votes were in that year, the four major networks predicted Swett would win. He ended up losing narrowly to Republican Bob Smith.
“I know how things can go a little bit awry,” Swett said.
Public sessions planned
The group plans to hold a series of listening sessions -- in person and online -- over the next few months.
“We have the task of separating the wheat from the chaff and find out what concerns are real and what ones are imagined,” Cook said.
For the first time, Scanlan said it “was a mistake” for the state and town officials in Bedford to keep secret for nine months the fact that 190 ballots cast by absentee voters in the 2020 election were never counted.
The Attorney General’s Office only reported the scandal after it had completed its investigation.
“From my perspective there should have been no secrecy. When that was discovered, that should have been disclosed,” Scanlan said.
“Who should have disclosed what? You could argue about all of that.”
Scanlan said the lengthy and transparent audit of 2020 election results in Windham confirmed the electronic vote counting machines improperly read ballot folds as legitimate votes.
Despite that audit process, some still claim there was an element of fraud in vote counting on Election Night.
Cook said the new commission's goal should not be to convince everyone that elections here can be trusted.
“Some people are incurable, but it’s the people who are listening to them who are curable,” Cook said.
Swett said it’s important the public understands this commission has no preconceived notion about what its recommendations should be.
“We come with open ears to hear what people are saying,” Swett said.
The other members of the commission are:
• Andrew Georgevits, chairman of the Concord City Republican Committee.
• Amanda Merrill, a former Democratic state senator and representative from Durham.
• Jim Spillane, the former Portsmouth Democratic lawmaker who authored the modern first-in-the-nation presidential primary law in 1975.
• Doug Teschner, a former Republican House member from Pike who served as a Peace Corps director in Ukraine.
• Olivia Zink of Franklin, executive director of Open Democracy Now, a left-leaning voting rights organization.
• Ken Eyring of Windham, a conservative Republican activist who pushed for the audit of the 2020 election results there.