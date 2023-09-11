Scanlan: NH not looking to 'jump ahead' but watching Iowa Democrats closlely

CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan said he’s not looking to “jump ahead” of Iowa on the 2024 nominating calendar, but will respond in kind if Iowa Democrats push forward plans to hold a caucus that lets their participants vote by mail.

During an interview Monday, Scanlan said such an Iowa event would not be a traditional caucus and New Hampshire would move up its contest to retain the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.