CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan said he’s not looking to “jump ahead” of Iowa on the 2024 nominating calendar, but will respond in kind if Iowa Democrats push forward plans to hold a caucus that lets their participants vote by mail.
During an interview Monday, Scanlan said such an Iowa event would not be a traditional caucus and New Hampshire would move up its contest to retain the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
“I am not looking to jump ahead of them; that will be determined by what the Iowa Democrats do,” Scanlan said.
The comments came after Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said he told Gov. Chris Sununu that Scanlan was being a little “over rambunctious” in pushing back at moves Iowa Democrats were contemplating.
“I told him, I said, ‘I’ve got some inherent problems with some of the messages I’m hearing out of New Hampshire, that somehow if Iowa Democrats here turn something into a primary, that somehow we’re held responsible for that,'” Kaufmann said during the Iowa Press program on Iowa PBS last Friday.
“I said the Iowa Democrats, if they turn that into a primary, we should not — Iowa Republicans should not be held responsible for that, and now there is a new law that defines what a caucus is. It was very, very clear to me that he agreed with me.”
Kaufmann claimed Sununu agreed to speak with Scanlan on the matter; Scanlan said the two haven’t talked about the topic in months.
Scanlan read the news reports Monday morning about what GOP leaders from the Hawkeye state said about him.
“I have been called a lot of things before but over rambunctious has never been one of them,” Scanlan said. “I am not accusing the Iowa Republicans of being responsible for anything.”
Scanlan said he made initial comments about the actions of Iowa Democratic leaders last April.
Since then, Scanlan said he had been sitting back and staying out of the controversy as the Iowa Democratic Party has tried to negotiate an early caucus date with the Democratic National Committee.
“I respect the traditional Iowa caucuses, both Republican and Democratic,” Scanlan began. “If those are the events that are going to held, the New Hampshire tradition has been to follow that nominating event with the first-in-the-nation presidential primary and I would honor that. The ball is in their court.”
Iowa Democrats trying to get DNC to let them stay first
The DNC approved last February a nominating calendar that pushed Iowa out of the first position, giving it to South Carolina, a state that resurrected then-presidential candidate Joe Biden but has voted Democratic only once in the general election over the past 60 years.
In 2020, Iowa Democratic caucuses had a disastrous outcome with the results delayed due to errors in reporting that led to the resignation of Iowa Democratic Chair Troy Price.
At Biden’s direction, the DNC approved a calendar that put South Carolina first and Nevada second. New Hampshire would share the second position with Nevada, but only if it made a change political leaders in both parties rejected, that was to repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law.
Democratic legislative leaders here endorsed another demanded reform, no-excuse absentee ballot voting. Sununu opposed the idea and the Republican-led Legislature killed the bill.
To lobby the DNC that it would make the caucus more participatory, Iowa Democrats came up with a proposed plan to allow for mail-in voting.
In response, Kaufmann supported a bill in the Iowa Legislature that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed that required the Iowa caucus only permit votes cast “in person.”
Iowa Democratic leaders have suggested support for the Jan. 15, 2024, caucus date that Iowa GOP leaders have chosen but they have not committed to a date.
The DNC rules and bylaws committee is meeting this Saturday and that could shed some light on that status of this controversy.
States have until Oct. 1 to send in their final delegate selection plans to the DNC.
Kaufmann said his state’s GOP is committed to ensuring the process is accurate in 2024.
“Whatever we do, I can promise you this: It will be transparent, and media and the rest of Iowans are going to be able to see the results very, very quickly, almost in real time,” Kaufmann added. “And then, of course, we have to have a situation where everything can be audited very quickly. We do not want delays, and we want to be as quick and accurate as possible.”
Scanlan said it’s still possible this impasse could be broken.
“I just want to understand what their process is going to look like,” Scanlan added. “The bottom line is nothing has changed from my original perspective on this and it won’t change.”