CONCORD — The federal Constitution and former President Donald Trump’s actions regarding the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021, do not bar Trump from running for President in New Hampshire, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday.
“There is no mention in New Hampshire state statute that a candidate in a New Hampshire presidential primary can be disqualified using the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution referencing insurrection or rebellion,” Scanlan told reporters.
In a related development, Scanlan set Oct. 11-27 as the candidate filing period for the first-in-the-nation primary and acknowledged that, based on historical practice, the primary date could be in late January.
Scanlan also expressed confidence that a winner on primary night in both parties will be announced despite a likely write-in campaign for President Joe Biden, who is not expected to run here.
Biden lobbied for an alternative Democratic National Committee nominating calendar that stripped New Hampshire of its primary leadoff role and handed it to South Carolina, the first state to secede from the United States before the Civil War, which resurrected Biden's failing campaign in 2020.
New Hampshire is preparing to violate the DNC calendar to remain first.
Scanlan said he’s going to advise local election officials to “plan to seek extra help” to count the tall stack of write-in ballots for Biden on primary night.
A Texas lawyer has sued in Merrimack County Superior Court to block Trump from running here because of the claim Trump encouraged insurrection and this would violate Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the federal Constitution.
Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 2020 and a former trial lawyer, said the argument had merit and he met with Scanlan about it.
But Scanlan said state law is silent on the topic.
While anti-Trump activists urge this step, Scanlan said there is no option even if he had entertained it.
“There is nothing in our state statute that gives the secretary of state discretion in entertaining qualification issues once a candidate swears under the penalty of perjury that they meet the qualifications to be president,” Scanlan said during a packed news conference in his office.
AG: Knocking Trump off would violate due process
Attorney General John Formella released his office's opinion he provided Scanlan that made clear blocking Trump from a place on the ballot would violate due process.
“In circumstances where a presidential primary candidate has not been convicted or otherwise adjudicated guilty of conduct that would disqualify that candidate under Section Three," Formella wrote “I conclude that New Hampshire law does not give the Secretary of State discretion to decline to place a presidential primary candidate's name on the ballot based on an alleged Section Three disqualification.”
The AG and the state’s top election official were on the same page on this, Scanlan said.
“The 14th amendment, it is a prohibition against holding an office, it says nothing about the election process,” he said.
Scanlan said “there is no uniformity to this process,” meaning all state election officials are free to make their own determinations and that concerns him.
“In a situation where some states permit a name to appear on the ballot and other states disqualify it, chaos, confusion, anger and frustration will result,” Scanlan said. “Either a 14th Amendment disqualification applies across the board or it does not.”
The U.S. Supreme Court is the authority to make a determination on a presidential candidate’s qualifications that would apply to all states, Scanlan said.
Differing state interpretations on this question could only erode voter confidence in elections that is slipping in New Hampshire and eroding even more nationally, Scanlan said.
“I don’t see anything good as happening under this process that some people are pursuing,” he said.
Scanlan not elected by the people
New Hampshire is one of only three states in which the Legislature, not the people in a political election, pick the secretary of state.
Scanlan won his first full term replacing the retired Secretary of State Bill Gardner on a bipartisan, legislative vote over former Democratic State Sen. Melanie Levesque.
His top two lieutenants, Senior Deputy Secretary of State Patti Lovejoy of Stratham, an ex-Democratic House member, and Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey of Littleton, a former Republican state senator, flanked him at the press conference Wednesday.
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager said he had been prepared to fight the lawsuit to allow Trump and any GOP candidate to run in this primary.
“I’m just glad this has been put to bed and appreciate Secretary Scanlan’s decision on this,” Ager said.
The Trump campaign recently released a letter from 80 state lawmakers including House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, that called efforts to bar Trump from the ballot “an absurd conspiracy theory” and “fraud against the will of the people.”
Under state law, anyone can run for president in New Hampshire if they are at least 35, a natural-born, United States citizen and have lived in the country for at least 14 years.
The filing form is signed under penalty of perjury, which means Scanlan said his office can investigate and determine if someone, for example, lied that they are old enough to run.
New Hampshire also requires a $1,000 filing fee or if indigent a candidate can collect signatures from 10 voters in each of the state’s 10 counties that back his or her right to run.
The timing of the filing period does not affect when the date of the primary will be confirmed, Scanlan said.
“I don’t think it’s a secret we are going ahead of South Carolina, which puts us into January,” he said.
Asked about the DNC maneuvers, he added, “I am just assuming we are going to be in non-compliance.”
A critical byproduct of setting this filing period is voters now only have until Friday, Oct. 6, to change their party affiliation if they wish to vote in a different primary.
So many independent voters fail to realize they became a Democrat or Republican by taking a primary ballot in 2022 and failing to change back to independent status before leaving the polls, Lovejoy said.
“This is something that angers a lot of voters who believe in their hearts they are still independents when legally they are not,” Lovejoy added.