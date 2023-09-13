Scanlan: No bar to Trump being on NH ballot in 2024
Secretary of State David Scanlan announced former President Donald Trump was eligible to be on the first-in-the-nation presidential primary ballot despite claims of critics that his actions on Jan. 6, 2021 disqualify him due to the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Scanlan also set Oct. 11-27 as the period for all candidates for file for President at the State House.

Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey looked on during a press conference Wednesday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The federal Constitution and former President Donald Trump’s actions regarding the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021, do not bar Trump from running for President in New Hampshire, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday.

“There is no mention in New Hampshire state statute that a candidate in a New Hampshire presidential primary can be disqualified using the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution referencing insurrection or rebellion,” Scanlan told reporters.