Scanlan wins secretary of state challenge decisively
Buy Now

House Clerk Paul Smith flips a coin for Secretary of State David Scanlan and challenger Melanie Levesque to decide who will be nominated first before the election at Organization Day at the State House Wednesday. Scanlan defeated Levesque, 237-175.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan won his first full term as the state’s top election official with solid bipartisan support Wednesday.

Despite a concerted effort by state Democratic leaders to unseat him, the Bow Republican achieved a decisive 237-175 victory over ex-state Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.