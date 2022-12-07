CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan won his first full term as the state’s top election official with solid bipartisan support Wednesday.
Despite a concerted effort by state Democratic leaders to unseat him, the Bow Republican achieved a decisive 237-175 victory over ex-state Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.
“Thank you for this tremendous honor, and thank you for what was clearly a bipartisan vote,” Scanlan said. “It was clearly important to me, and I appreciate that.”
A former House majority leader, Scanlan won over at least two dozen Democrats including the dean of the Senate, Sen. Lou D’Allesandro of Manchester, and state Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, who had both nominated him along with Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, and Rep. Valerie McDonnell, R-Salem and at 18 the youngest member of the Legislature.
“We can be more than confident in his ability to greet the upcoming session with grace and expertise,” McDonnell said.
The House of Representatives and state Senate jointly elect the secretary of state and state treasurer.
Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle was unopposed for a second full two-year term.
During an interview, Scanlan said he’s determined to build on the accomplishments his team has achieved in the 10 months that he served in the job since the retirement of Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
Scanlan saluted the legacy left behind by Gardner who, at 45 years in office, was the longest serving election leader in New Hampshire history.
“We’ve done a great deal so far, but there’s more work to do, and I’ve got a great staff that’s committed to moving this office forward,” Scanlan said.
Among his top priorities are upgrading the office’s IT infrastructure, modernizing the state’s campaign finance website, providing enhanced training for election workers and testing out new voting machine technology as the state transitions in the future to the next generation of electronic tabulators.
Scanlan said he’s also looking forward to the final report of his Special Committee on Voter Confidence likely next week that will suggest other changes to modernize state elections.
“I really believe the special committee process is producing a desired result, one that highlights what New Hampshire does well as a state but brings out ways to consider how we can always make it better,” Scanlan said.
For her part, Levesque said she would stay involved as an advocate for election law and voting reform.
“I ran because I believe our secretary of state’s office can and should do more to protect access to the ballot for New Hampshire voters, so we do not remain the hardest state to cast a ballot in the country,” Levesque said. “Even though we did not win, I will continue to use my platform to advocate for pro-voter policies.”
Gov. Chris Sununu praised the pick and stressed New Hampshire needs Scanlan in this role to fend off attempts by national Democratic leaders to take away the state’s preeminent spot on the presidential primary calendar.
“The people of New Hampshire won today,” Sununu said. “Now more than ever, we need Secretary of State Scanlan’s experienced leadership to defend, protect, and promote our First in the Nation Presidential Primary.”Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said she worked well with Scanlan for years but grew concerned about partisanship during and after the 2022 campaign.
Soucy said an unnamed employee had endorsed a candidate in this general election, and a flawed recount in Manchester Ward 6 resulted in the office sending out a winning letter to a Manchester Democrat who lost after the recount resumed.
“Unfortunately my confidence has been shaken recently by some of the actions of the office,” Soucy said.
Twenty-two term state Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, urged Republicans to consider new leadership that would promote reforms such as online voter registration and no-excuse absentee ballot voting.
“Some members sitting here today wonder why New Hampshire needs change,” Wallner said. “New Hampshire runs safe, secure elections, and routinely we have very high turnout. However, being stagnant is not an option. We cannot miss out on new ideas and infrastructure.”
But Leishman said this is not the time to turn to an inexperienced leader to run this department that has 89 full-time employees and many jobs beyond elections that includes securities regulation, business licensing, vital records, overseer of school and municipal insurance plans, and archives management.
“In my opinion, the secretary of state is not a position you can just drop into unless you can prove yourself able to assume the responsibility,” Leishman said, calling it the “most important oversight position” in state government.
Scanlan said he followed closely the Democratic National Committee’s working group that last week recommended South Carolina hold the first primary three days before New Hampshire in 2024.
State law gives Scanlan the sole power to retain the state’s first primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”
“Clearly, we’ve got a lot of work to do in the next year on that front as well,” Scanlan said.