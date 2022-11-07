US-NEWS-ELECTION-SENATE-SCOTT-AT

Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, left, and Rick Scott of Florida, and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker campaign together on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Carrollton, Georgia.  

 Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go.

The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.