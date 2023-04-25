N.H. SEA takes a pass on endorsing Biden 'at this time.'
Buy Now

The New Hampshire State Employees Association announced Tuesday it would not endorse President Biden for a second term 'at this time.' Here on his way to giving State of the State speech in 2020, Gov Chris Sununu walks by a group of SEA protesters calling on the governor to approve a new contract for state workers. Sununu did not endorse the recommendations of a fact finder.  In February, the union praised Sununu for including in his state budget plan pay raises of 10% and 2% for all state workers.

 Dave Lane/Union Leader

CONCORD — The largest, public employee union for state workers will refrain from endorsing the re-election of President Joe Biden “at this time,” the union announced Tuesday.

The State Employees Association (SEA) issued its statement a few hours after Biden made official that he would seek a second four-year term with a video that his campaign released.