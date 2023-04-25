CONCORD — The largest, public employee union for state workers will refrain from endorsing the re-election of President Joe Biden “at this time,” the union announced Tuesday.
The State Employees Association (SEA) issued its statement a few hours after Biden made official that he would seek a second four-year term with a video that his campaign released.
The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the parent that includes the SEA, came out for Biden earlier Tuesday.
“After careful consideration and in stark contrast to the State Employees’ Association affiliate, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), we want to make it clear that we are not endorsing Joe Biden for re-election in the upcoming presidential race at this time.
“Following a robust analysis of the current political landscape, we have come to the conclusion that our members and New Hampshire voters deserve a competitive Democratic primary,” the union said in a statement.
“While we respect President Biden’s decades of experience in public service and his commitment to public policy, we believe that his record and actions during his first term as President do not merit an automatic re-endorsement. We eagerly await his return to the Granite State to continue the conversation about his labor priorities, and our door is always open to President Biden.”
The SEA is the Local 1984 chapter of SEIU and represents most employees in New Hampshire state government. Three other unions represent employees in law enforcement and other small state agencies.
“We wholeheartedly believe that it is important for our country to have a leader who is fully committed to labor. We need a president who will champion a significantly higher minimum wage, the PRO Act, railroad workers’ right to strike, Starbucks workers’ right to organize and truly all working people’s rights to a living wage,” the SEA said in its statement.
The New Hampshire union acknowledged that its decision “may not be shared” by its members and supporters.
“We hope that they will understand that we are acting in the best interests of our union, our community and our country,” the union said. “We will continue to monitor the political landscape and engage in discussions with other candidates who share our values and vision for the future. We encourage all our members to exercise their right to vote and to support candidates who reflect their values and beliefs.”
Parent SEIU is all in for Biden in 2024
The national SEIU endorsed Biden for president in July 2020 and spent an estimated $150 million in get-out-the-vote efforts on his behalf to help defeat then-President Donald Trump.
"President Biden has consistently backed workers who are fighting to win their unions,” said SEIU President Mary Kay Henry upon announcing the parent union was behind Biden again.
“From his first day in office when he fired the anti-union NLRB general counsel to the Executive Order that he signed last week to lift up care workers, he has delivered for working people."
Gov. Chris Sununu is considering a Republican bid for president in 2024.
The SEA and Sununu have had a contentious relationship at times over collective bargaining contracts, Right-to-Work legislation and other labor issues.
The union did not endorse Sununu in any of his four, successful runs for governor.
Union officials praised Sununu last February after he revealed that his two-year state budget plan would include pay raises of 10% and 2% for all state workers. The House of Representatives earlier this month approved a state budget proposal that included these pay hikes.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party declined comment on the matter.
The Biden campaign did not respond to this issue but issued a statement upon announcing the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers (IW) had endorsed Biden along with the SEIU.
“His agenda is leading a manufacturing boom that is creating good union jobs. He is the most pro-labor president in American history," said Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.
“That’s because he believes in the dignity of work, and in stark contrast to the MAGA Republicans running for president, he knows that workers deserve more rights, not fewer. To build an economy where everyone has a fair shot to succeed, we need strong unions. He’s had the backs of union workers his entire career, and hours after he launched his reelection campaign, labor leaders are stepping up for him."
Biden went before union officials later Tuesday to give his first post-announcements remarks to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.