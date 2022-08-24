AFT endorses Sherman, other Democratic hopefuls
CONCORD – The state’s second-largest teachers union on Wednesday endorsed Democrat Tom Sherman for governor along with other Democratic officeholders and candidates up and down the ballot.

The decision of the American Federation of Teachers-NH hardly comes as a surprise.