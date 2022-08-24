CONCORD – The state’s second-largest teachers union on Wednesday endorsed Democrat Tom Sherman for governor along with other Democratic officeholders and candidates up and down the ballot.
The decision of the American Federation of Teachers-NH hardly comes as a surprise.
The AFT-NH typically backs Democrats every two years and the union leaders criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for signing into law education freedom savings accounts to give parents tuition assistance for sending their children to private or alternative public schools.
The AFT-NH has also filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of another bill Sununu signed to ban the teaching of discrimination in K-12 public schools. Education critics describe it as a ban on “divisive concepts” and the lawsuit claimed it has had a chilling effect and resulted in self-censorship of some books and materials.
“The Republicans in the State House decided to put a target on our backs,” said AFT-NH President Deb Howes, a former Nashua teacher.
Earlier this month, the National Education Association of New Hampshire, the state's largest union, endorsed Sherman, a two-term state senator and doctor from Rye.
“From his disastrous voucher program, which sends tax dollars to private and religious schools without oversight, to opposing increasing public school funding in the state budget, it’s clear we cannot trust Governor Sununu to support our schools,” Sherman said.
Sununu points to big ed aid increases, tax cuts
Sununu said he's signed state budgets that provided record amounts of education aid to school districts, and the current budget includes a $100 million cut in the statewide property tax that should help property owners deal with rising costs.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy claimed the education freedom accounts law is the “largest, most unaccountable voucher program” in the country.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and all five Democrats running for council seats were on hand for the State House announcement along with Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, who heads the political action committee for House Democrats.
Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek charged the endorsements were payback for Sununu leading the nation in returning all schools to in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tom Sherman and the teachers union wanted New Hampshire schools closed and masks to be mandatory,” Stepanek said in a statement.
“When Governor Sununu rebuffed those calls, they attacked him. It’s no surprise that the teachers union is now endorsing Tom Sherman, who will put their interests over students, parents, and families.”