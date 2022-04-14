Secretary of State Bill Gardner, 73, second from left, announced he’d retire after 45 years as the state’s top elections official, the longest-serving one in the nation. Deputy David Scanlan, second from right, will hold the post through the current term that ends next December. Joining Gardner for the announcement was Senior Deputy Secretary of State Robert Ambrose, left, and Assistant Secretary of State Paula Penney, right.
After the Democratic National Committee voted Wednesday to make states apply for an early presidential primary instead of following the traditional order of states, Secretary of State David Scanlan reminded the party that in New Hampshire, the state runs the primary and a state law locks in New Hampshire's early spot.
"New Hampshire has a state law that says the presidential primary shall go before any similar event," Scanlan said. “That statute is really independent of party rules."
"Similar event" has usually been understood to mean a primary election where people cast ballots in voting booths, but not a caucus where people gather and argue for their choices.
In 2020, Iowa and Nevada held caucuses, but Nevada has since switched its presidential nominating contest to a primary election -- similar to what happens in New Hampshire and in the fourth traditional early-primary state of South Carolina.
Democrats have been wondering for years if it still makes sense for Iowa and New Hampshire to have the first contests. On Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws committee voted to make states apply for early primaries. The committee is expected to start reviewing applications early this summer.
But because of its state law, Scanlan said, the New Hampshire primary will still be held before any other primary elections.
“When the time comes, we will follow New Hampshire’s law," he said.
Scanlan's predecessor, longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner, used his post to advocate for the New Hampshire primary.
Scanlan said he will be watching the issue closely, and would work closely with the state's political parties.
“Advocating on the reasons why New Hampshire is well-qualified to hold the first-in-the-nation primary is going to be a joint effort."