Two-term state Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, kicked off his Democratic primary run for governor Monday, accusing Gov. Chris Sununu of “veering even further off course” on social issues and public education.
Sherman, 64, said that if elected, he would work to make child care and housing accessible and affordable and fight for relief on property taxes and energy costs.
“I’m running for governor because right now a lot of families are struggling with rising costs, and under Governor Sununu, we’re veering even further off course,” Sherman said as his campaign unveiled its website.
“The ‘Live Free or Die’ state has always valued individual responsibility and dedication to our communities, but Governor Sununu has signed the most extreme abortion ban in state history and legislation to censor our teachers.”
During an interview, Sherman said he hopes to convince voters that while Sununu remains personally popular, he’s out of the mainstream with most New Hampshire voters.
“You have two nice guys, both very affable and easy to talk to, one who has an ability to listen and understand problems, and the other one who has had six years, and there are still big issues that have not been solved,” Sherman said.
A month ago, Sherman announced he was exploring the race to try to deny Sununu a fourth two-year term as the state’s chief executive.
“We have multiple issues that have not been addressed, and these are issues I know I can solve,” Sherman said.
Sherman becomes the first Democrat to enter the race.
Stonyfield Yogurt co-founder Gary Hirshberg of Concord had been considering a campaign but has made no recent moves.
Another Senate opponent
If Sherman wins the nomination and Sununu gets the GOP primary nod, it will mark the third-straight time that Sununu has faced a rising star in the state Senate.
In 2018, Sununu defeated five-term state Sen. Molly Kelly, a Harrisville Democrat.
Two years later, he routed Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord on the way to his third term. Feltes has since moved with his family to Iowa.
State GOP leaders and close advisers to Sununu said they look forward to facing Sherman.
“In this era of Joe Biden inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, New Hampshire cannot afford Tom Sherman, who’s voted for an income tax and is in fact against cutting taxes,” said Paul Collins, a senior Sununu adviser.
The income tax comment refers to Sherman’s past support for a mandatory paid family and medical leave benefit that would have allowed employers to deduct from an employee’s weekly wages to help pay for it.
Supporters said it’s inaccurate to describe that as an income tax.
Sherman said he has always opposed a broad-based income or sales tax.
“I currently represent a Republican district, and when Republicans don’t tell the truth, other Republicans are happy to point it out,” Sherman said.
“I have never supported and income or sales tax, and if an income tax or sales tax were to come to my desk as governor, I will veto it,” Sherman said.
Sherman said that in 2019 Sununu had vetoed a Democrat-led state budget that contained $40 million in property tax relief for cities and towns.
After signing a follow-up budget with the same aid for communities, Sununu took credit for it, Sherman said.
“He’s supported tax cuts for the 1% wealthiest people in our state and out-of-state, multinational companies. In my world, the people who deserve a tax break and the small business owners and residential property owners. I would pivot on that,” Sherman said.
Sherman supports creating an office of early childhood, breaking it off from the state Departments of Education and Health and Human Services into its own agency.
In the 2022 session, Sherman is offering legislation that would allow the state to accept federal grants supporting pre-kindergarten public school programs.
“This is a time when we need to heal. We aren’t done with the pandemic, and we have so many people who are uncertain about their economic future,” Sherman said.
“Housing, child care, property tax reform, we need to unite around these issues. That’s what I have done in the Senate, and that’s exactly the model I will use in the corner office as your governor.”A gastroenterologist, Sherman was one of the leading Democratic voices critical of Sununu for not doing enough to involve lawmakers in the response to COVID-19.
Sherman and his wife, Lisa, have three sons.
A Darien, Conn., native, Sherman was medical staff president and board president of Fauquier Hospital in Virginia and a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Sherman served three terms in the House and played a major role in the state implementing Medicaid Expansion, an option under Obamacare that was signed into law by then-Gov. Maggie Hassan in 2014.
While in the Senate, Sherman took the lead on investigating a cluster of rare cancers on the Seacoast.