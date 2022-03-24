CONCORD — Once again, a redistricting plan moved ahead Thursday with only Republican support at the State House, this one to redraw the five districts in the Executive Council.
The new plan gave some, but by no means all, of the changes that three Republican executive councilors had asked the GOP-led Senate to make to their districts in advance of the 2022 elections.
The Republican-led Senate had initially decided not to alter the districts at all because the 2.6% difference in population between them wasn’t big enough to require tweaks to comply with the 2020 Census.
But Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, said he looked at the alternative plans and found he could make proper changes and bring down that population spread to 1.3%.
The overwhelming sentiment at public hearings about the current map was to scale back District 2, which spans the entire width of the state from Vermont to Maine, Gray said.
“This removes the tail that went across the state all the way to the Seacoast,” Gray said.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, who represents District 2, said she opposed Gray’s plan because it did too much for three of her GOP colleagues on the council and made their seats more GOP-leaning.
The Senate had approved Gray’s proposal, 12-10, with Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, joining the nine Democrats present in opposition.
Hennessey’s executive councilor, Wakefield Republican Joe Kenney, had opposed the fact Gray will take several rural, North County towns in his district away, including Hennessey’s hometown.
When the plan came up for a final vote, all Senate Republicans backed it, 13-9. It now goes to the House.
Sens. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, and Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, were absent.
Democratic plan shot down
Last week, Councilors David Wheeler, R-Milford, Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, and Kenney had urged the Senate adopt their map.
All three said the Senate-passed plan came up short, but Wheeler still got the Democratic town of Peterborough out of his district, Gatsas got Bow removed and Kenney would lose Hanover, the home residence of his longtime opponent for the seat, ex-councilor Mike Cryans.
The New Hampshire Fair Maps Coalition condemned the Senate action.
“The Executive Council districts passed by the Senate today showcase the outcome of a partisan redistricting process. Our democracy is based on the right for voters to pick who represents them, but these districts let incumbent politicians pick their voters,” the coalition said in a statement.
“A backroom process with none of the promised transparency allowed sitting executive councilors to handpick towns they don’t want to represent anymore either because they were hard for the incumbent to win or are home to strong opponents.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester offered a very different map.
She most objected to Kenney’s district, which would run from the Canadian border to Dover, which borders on Maine.
The Democratic plan would turn Warmington’s district into one from the Maine border to Concord and give Wheeler’s district with more Democratic towns in Cheshire County along the Vermont border.
“This lasts for 10 years, so it is important we do it right,” Soucy said.
Gray said the Democratic plan would have a 6.3% deviation in population, roughly a five-times bigger spread than his plan.
“If you seek close to perfect-sized districts, you can get messy maps that have some jags. Some people equate that to gerrymandering but it’s not; it’s constitutional and more defensible in court,” Gray said.
“To have a deviation of 6.3%, to me that is not what the people of New Hampshire deserve and it does not follow our laws and Constitution.”
The Senate turned down Soucy’s plan, 13-9.