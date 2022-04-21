CONCORD -- The redistricting of the State Senate and Executive Council districts cleared the House of Representatives along partisan lines Thursday, leaving only the congressional maps still in dispute at the State House.
Gov. Chris Sununu took an important step trying to end that congressional district impasse, writing the House redistricting panel that he’s ready to meet them halfway towards a compromise.
The Union Leader obtained a letter Sununu sent all members of the House Special Committee on Redistricting in which the governor admitted that his own latest plan to resolve the controversy could not pass.
Last month, Sununu vowed to veto the congressional map the Republican-led House and Senate had passed because he said it would make both districts non-competitive.
After meeting with legislative leaders, Sununu offered an alternative map that swapped far fewer towns than the legislative plan had.
Sununu wrote both Republican and Democratic members on the redistricting panel that a middle ground can be found.
The governor wrote the biggest objection to his plan from House leaders was the difference in population between the two districts was much bigger than the plan he’s vowed to veto.
“I appreciate the concerns that have been raised and believed this could easily be addressed by moving one or two towns,” Sununu wrote.
“The amendment is one of many potential solutions and I am supportive of amendments that would look to further reduce population deviations to address the concerns of committee members.”
N.H. 1 of only 4 votes with no deal yet
New Hampshire is one of only four states where legislators have been unable to finish work on congressional redistricting.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and the high court has created a fallback process for a special master to draw the map should Sununu and lawmakers be unable to reach an agreement.
The House approval of maps altering the 24 Senate districts and the five districts for the council Thursday lacked drama since Republicans were in lockstep for these plans.
These two bills started in the Senate while the House did redistricting first for its 400 members, county commissioners and the two congressional seats.
The House approved the Senate redistricting map (SB 240), 175-149, and the Executive Council map (SB 241), 174,-146.
“We have no real reason to rewrite the map the majority of their body has chosen for themselves,” said State Rep. Sheila McGuire, R-Epsom.
“They didn’t rewrite the map we did for ourselves, so the proper thing is to just leave it alone.”
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said the Senate map created 15 Republican-leaning and nine, solid Democratic districts even though both parties have similar numbers of registered voters across the state.
“The bill as presented is deliberately gerrymandered for partisan advantage,” Weber said. “Nine districts have been packed with every available Democrat in the state to the advantage of the majority party.”
House Republicans voted 172-3 for the Senate redistricting plan; House Democrats voted 145-0 against it.
Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua, said the council map created three “gerrymandered” districts, Dist. 1 held by Wakefield Republican Joe Kenney, Dist. 2 that Concord Democrat Cinde Warmington holds and Dist. 5 that Milford Republican David Wheeler represents.
Kenney, Wheeler and Manchester Republican Sen. Ted Gatsas had submitted their own map with requests to change their districts; the plan now through the House and Senate gave the trio some, but not all, of the changes they had sought.
The Senate and House-passed map split nine of the state’s 10 counties between the five council districts.
GOP question 'non-partisan' redistricting think tank
Bergeron offered and the House rejected an amendment to keep the districts more compact.
“This is not a Democratic map; it’s just a better map,” Bergeron said.
Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, questioned the “non-partisan” credentials of a Map-a-Thon group that has produced rival maps and criticized all GOP plans.
The left-leaning 603 Forward and Granite State Progress support the project.
“So much for non-partisanship,” Berry said.
Map-a-Thon leaders have said they've come up with their plans without Democratic support or coordination.
Rep. Manny Espitia, D-Keene, said the House can do better with the council redistricting.
“The people of New Hampshire deserve fair, competitive districts and this ain’t it,” Espitia said.
At the close of the session, Espitia apologized for waving a map while speaking at the rostrum; the House has a rule against using props during debates.