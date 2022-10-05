Judge dismisses suit challenging Senate, Exec. Council redistricting
A Superior Court judge rejected a lawsuit challenging plans the Republican-led Legislature passed to redistrict the State Senate and Executive Council districts. Here  protesters of those plans rallied outside a Senate session last February. No Democrats in the Legislature voted for the plans Gov. Chris Sununu signed.

NASHUA — A Superior Court judge dismissed Wednesday the lawsuit Democratic activists and other voters brought, challenging the constitutionality of redistricting plans the Republican-led Legislature created for the state Senate and Executive Council.

A group of 10 residents including former House Speaker Terie Norelli, D-Portsmouth, charged the redistricting plans were “partisan gerrymanders that defy the basic principles of representative government.”

