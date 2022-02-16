CONCORD — The Republican-led plans to redraw the voting districts of the 24-person state Senate and 400-person House of Representatives cleared the Senate along partisan lines Wednesday.
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, said getting the lowest population differences between districts was his top priority in realign the Senate districts with results of the 2020 Census.
“Population needs to be the highest on your list,” Gray said.
But all three Democratic senators from Manchester said the plan was unfair because it would turn the district of Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, R-Manchester, from a swing district to one that would be much more Republican-leaning.
“What we want is a fair map. That is what life is all about, being fair,” said Sen. Lou D’Allesandro.
The Senate GOP map (SB 240) and the House-passed one redrawing House districts (HB 50) cleared the Senate 14-10, all Republicans in support, all Democrats against and supporting alternative maps.
The Senate-passed map takes two of three Manchester wards and the town of Bow from Cavanaugh’s district while adding the Republican towns of Goffstown and Raymond.
Gray said the fairest map would be to have two senators from Manchester, which would force D’Allesandro and Cavanaugh to run against one another.
Gray: Current map gives Manchester too much clout
The current districts give the city more political power over its neighboring towns, he charged.
“I submit to you taking Manchester the way it is right now and having three or more wards with other communities is an effort to duly influence the other communities and make Manchester dominant,” Gray said.
Cavanaugh refuted that and said over the past decade two senators elected in his district from both major political parties came from Hooksett and one (himself) from Manchester.
“It is a competitive district; it makes you a better candidate,” Cavanaugh said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester also quarreled with putting three college towns and making more Democratic the district of Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, while moving to the Vermont border and making more Republican the districts of Sens. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, and Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard.
“This is probably one of the most important pieces of legislation that we are going to vote on to day and for some time; it is truly important that we get it right,” Soucy began.
“I think it ultimately falls short of getting it quite right for the citizens of New Hampshire, who will be living under it for 10 years.”
Earlier Wednesday, four residents of towns put in new districts said the changes give their communities less political power.
They urged Gov. Chris Sununu to stick to his vow to reject any redistricting plans that fail to pass a "smell test."
Tom Burgess, a retired teacher, said his hometown of Peterborough goes from Ricciardi’s district, which is competitive, to Ward’s district, which would be even more Republican.
“When districts are non-competitive, we are stuck with extreme candidates and extreme policies,” Burgess said.
Natalie Quevedo of Winchester said her small town in a Cheshire County-only district would be moved into a district that spans four counties.
“It is really sad that we would be lumped in; we are already pretty much in the dark in this part of the state and don’t feel we are going to get any representation at all,” Quevedo said.
Senate Republicans seized upon one Senate Democratic alternative map that would have put Republican senators John Reagan of Deerfield and Bill Gannon of Sandown into the same district.
House map criticized for not giving enough towns own rep
“Is there anything that could be more partisan or more gerrymandering than pitting two senators against each other?” Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, asked rhetorically.
The Senate rejected three Democratic alternative proposals by identical, 14-10 votes.
There was less debate about the House plan, which cleared with only Republican votes.
Traditionally, the Senate doesn't mess with a plan to redistrict the House and vice versa.
Critics maintained the House plan didn’t do enough to give towns that were big enough their own districts in keeping with a constitutional amendment on the topic.
House Redistricting Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said the House plan made progress on this front.
The authors couldn’t do more because so many landlocked small towns had to be grouped with bigger ones in so-called floterial districts, she said.