Senate leader offers Exec. Council redistricting map

CONCORD – The state Senate’s redistricting leader will offer a new map Thursday for the five Executive Council districts that would give some, but not all, the changes that three Republican incumbents requested.
Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said his chief goal with the map was to scale back the breadth of Council District 2, which that the only council Democrat, Cinde Warmington of Concord, now holds.
“The most common concern we heard during our 10 public hearings across the state was District 2 stretching from the Vermont border to the Seacoast,” Gray said.
“This proposal addresses that concern while also lowering the total population deviation to 1.26%.”
Warmington, a one-term Democrat, opposed the plan, saying it looked to have a “gerrymander” goal of bunching even more Democrats into her district and making the others more Republican.
She parroted Gov. Chris Sununu, who said all redistricting maps must “pass the smell test” and hold incumbents accountable so they aren’t immune to challenges.
“These new Executive Council maps do none of that,” Warmington said.
"I encourage my colleagues on the Executive Council and the leadership in the State House to join myself and Governor Sununu in demanding maps that are competitive and fair to all Granite Staters.”
For his part, Sununu said he initially found some things to like in this new version.
“The biggest concern was District 2, which was way too spread out, and this looks like they have really taken care of that,” Sununu said.
He also like the fact that part of the North Country, now all in District 1, would be moved into District 2.
“It splits a lot of the rural areas and that looks to me on first blush that it has made some improvements,” Sununu said.
In a related development, Sununu signed into law the redistricting of the 400-member House of Representatives (HB 50).
Critics maintained the GOP-crafted House redistricting didn't give enough towns their own legislator they were entitled to due to population.
Initially Senate had been inclined to make no changes
House redistricting experts said that's wasn't possible because some had to be combined with smaller, landlocked towns to form so-called floterial districts.
The Union Leader first reported last week that three GOP councilors, Dave Wheeler of Milford, Ted Gatsas of Manchester and Joe Kenney of Wakefield, had urged the Senate to adopt its own map.
Until Wednesday, Gray had argued the districts were close enough in size that they didn’t have to change to comply with the 2020 Census.
Gray’s map gave the trio some of what they wanted.
Kenney wanted Hanover, Lebanon and Claremont moved out of his district while getting the city of Rochester, where he grew up.
Gatsas had wanted the Democratic-leaning town of Bow to be moved out.
And Wheeler’s request had included giving to Warmington’s district Peterborough, another Democratic stronghold.
The Senate leader’s map granted all those requests.
But all three found some fault with the Senate plan.
“It definitely could have been better; these districts could have been more Republican. We only get one chance to do this every 10 years,” Wheeler said.
“If we hadn’t spoken up, there would have been no changes so it’s at least worth the effort.”
The GOP councilors' plan would have kept Warmington with a district that spanned the entire state.
Kenney disagreed with taking away many of his rural towns up north.
“From a personal point of view, sure it could have been much better than it ended up,” Kenney said.
Gatsas had wanted Lee and Barrington moved out of his district.
“It is what it is. I am going to run in whatever Executive Council district they give me,” Gatsas said.
“I’m comfortable with the district that I have right now.”
The district of the fifth councilor, first-term Rye Republican Janet Stevens, was the only one to remain the same under the Senate map.
Stevens hasn’t publicly advocated for or against any redistricting changes.