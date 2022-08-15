ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James recently announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement in sending out an illegal robocall designed by conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman to prevent Black New Yorkers from voting by mail ahead of the 2020 election. Message Communications and its president Robert Mahanian had been co-defendants in an ongoing voter intimidation lawsuit that Attorney General James filed against Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman, and related entities in May 2021 for threatening Black voters.

"Voting is our most basic democratic right, and we will not allow anyone to threaten that right for any group of people in this country," James said in a news release. "This scheme to intimidate and discourage Black voters in an attempt to sway an election is reprehensible. While states across the country may continue to threaten our democracy, I will always stand up in defense of New Yorkers' fundamental right to vote."