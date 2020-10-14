More than 200 veterans announced their support Wednesday for the bid of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, to win a third term.
Shaheen said she worked with former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-NH, to create the Veterans Choice program, which allows New Hampshire veterans to receive health care in the community if they live too far away from a full-service Veterans Administration hospital.
New Hampshire is the only one of the contiguous 48 states that lacks its own full-service, VA hospital.
“Our veterans fought for our freedom here in New Hampshire, and it’s our responsibility to make sure they receive the benefits they earned when they come home,” Shaheen said in a statement. “Throughout my career I have worked to make a difference for our veterans and to expand community care throughout New Hampshire."
Ken Clark of Stratham served as adjutant general of the New Hampshire National Guard while Shaheen was governor.
“She is a leader in the Senate helping expand health care options for our veterans, and she helped open new veterans centers in Manchester and Keene," Clark said. "Working across the aisle, she passed legislation to repeal the ‘widow’s tax’ and make sure that the survivors who lost loved ones overseas get the benefits they deserve."
On Nov. 3, Shaheen faces Republican businessman Bryant "Corky" Messner of Wolfeboro, who graduated from West Point and served in the U.S. Army as an infantry ranger posted in Germany during the Cold War.
Messner said when Shaheen first ran she promised to fight for New Hampshire's own VA hospital, but she failed.
He's vowed to support the military while saying America "cannot and should not be the world's policeman."