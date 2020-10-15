CONCORD - Health care, political leadership and COVID-19 relief served as flashpoints between Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Republican challenger Bryant "Corky" Messner of Wolfeboro during a debate broadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio Thursday morning.
Both fired personal attacks at one another during this one-hour session.
Messner accused Shaheen of “crony capitalism” because her husband and family members received eight loans from the federal Payroll Protection Program the Congress created in response to the pandemic.
If elected, Messner said he’d propose legislation to prevent any member of Congress or their family to receive these loans in the future.
“A U.S. senator should not be applying for a PPP loan,” Messner said. “My children have enough respect for me they wouldn’t even apply for the PPP loan. It’s crony capitalism; it’s corruption; it’s Joe Biden style politics.”
Shaheen said it was “disingenuous” for Messner to launch this assault since the Denver-based Colorado law he founded received a $5 million PPP loan.
“We designed that program so that anybody who qualified got to get approved,” Shaheen said. “I am not part of my husband’s businesses.”
In turn, Shaheen scolded Messner for hosting a loud rally of supporters in Manchester Wednesday where residents spoke in support of Obamacare because it made sure they didn’t lose health coverage due to a pre-existing condition.
“He heckled a number of people with pre-exiting conditions. They may do things in Colorado where he comes from; we don’t do those things in New Hampshire. We allow people to speak their minds on issues,” Shaheen said.
Messner said he’d pursue repealing and replacing Obamacare with a law that keeps in place the ban on pre-existing conditions and letting children remain on a parent’s health care plan until they turn 26.
“I did not heckle anybody yesterday; I am sorry that she thinks that. I did not heckle anybody,” Messner said.
Messner said Shaheen co-sponsored Medicare for All he called “socialized medicine” while he’d seek reforms that encourage more competition.
The U.S. Supreme Court will likely not rule on the constitutionality of Obamacare until next summer so Congress has time early in 2021 to adopt changes to it, Messner said.
Shaheen said she supports a “public option” to allow anyone to purchase health care through a Medicare-like model.
Repealing Obamacare would only cause insurance companies to raise premiums, she warned.
“If you force the insurance companies to cover them, the insurance companies are just going to raise the rate,” Shaheen said.
Messner said Shaheen misled residents about how much higher coverage would cost under Obamacare.
“The Affordable Care Act is not affordable and Senator Shaheen knows that,” Messner added.
The two will take part in their only televised debate on WMUR next Tuesday night.