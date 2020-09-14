CONCORD -- U.S. Senate candidates Jeanne Shaheen and Corky Messner began their first full week of campaigning on Monday with dueling proposals to limit questionable campaign spending and tactics.
In a news conference on State House grounds, Democrat Shaheen called for Messner to sign a Clean Elections Agreement that would discourage the use of dark money advertising, require campaigns to report interference by foreign adversaries, and have campaigns disavow voter suppression and dirty tricks.
Dark money is the unregulated, independent spending by organizations not legally required to list their funding sources.
Republican Corky Messner has refused to sign the proposal and called it a political gimmick. But he gave several counter-proposals, including that Shaheen refund campaign donations from California.
Messner said he would sign the agreement, which calls for the campaigns to pay penalties based on dark money spending, if the Shaheen campaign pays penalties based on PAC and Super-PAC spending during her 2014 campaign, which he said ran into the tens of millions of dollars.
“She can put her money where her mouth is now,” Messner said.
Shaheen's State House lawn news conference included former Ambassador Jim Smith, former Republican state Sen. Rick Russman, Democratic state Sen. Melanie Levesque, and Dan Weeks, former executive director of Open Democracy.
Shaheen said any agreement must address dark money. She said her proposal only works if both candidates sign it.
“This is about how we preserve our democracy," Shaheen said.
It calls for the campaigns to contribute 50% of the cost of dark-money advertising to the charity of their opponent’s choice. Shaheen made a similar proposal six years ago, which candidate Scott Brown refused to sign.
Messner said dark money contributions and spending are legal and constitutional. "I'm OK for people donating for political free speech," he said.
Shaheen dismissed a suggestion by a reporter that as an incumbent she has an advantage and she could take steps, such as not issuing senatorial news releases during the campaign. She said part of her job as a senator is to issue news releases.
“The issue is not what is an advantage for Jeanne Shaheen or Corky Messner," Shaheen said. "The issue is what is important to the voters of New Hampshire. How do we ensure that this is an election where they can make a determination about the candidate and about where we stand on the issues.”
Messner said a challenger who takes on an incumbent is always at a disadvantage. He described himself as an outsider taking on a career politician.
Both candidates forswore voter suppression and intervention by foreign adversaries in the campaign.