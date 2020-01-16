CONCORD—Sen. Jeanne Shaheen raised $7.7 million for her reelection bid in of 2019, according to her campaign. Of that, about $2 million came in the last three months of 2019.
The state Democratic Party said $7.7 is the largest sum a Senate candidate has raised in an off-year: former Sen. Kelly Ayotte raised $6.5 million in 2015— the year before she lost her re-election bid to now-Sen. Maggie Hassan.
The donations came from about 18,000 contributors, according to a news release, with an average contribution of $57. Ninety-five percent of the donations were under $100.
According to the Shaheen campaign, the senator is heading into 2020 with $5.7 million cash on hand.
Shaheen will face one of three Republican challengers in November as she seeks her third term. Former state House speaker Bill O’Brien, retired Brig. Gen Donald Bolduc and attorney Bryant “Corky” Messner will compete for the Republican nomination.
Those three campaigns have not yet released end-of-year fundraising numbers, but will submit detailed financial information to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31, as will Shaheen’s campaign.
Rachel Berger, Shaheen for Senate finance director, said in a statement that contributions came because Shaheen has served New Hampshire well.
Fundraising emails from the summer and fall of 2019 suggest another reason for donations. Over and over this year, missives to supporters raised the prospect of a Corey Lewandowski candidacy to bring in donations.
Lewandowski, who was President Donald Trump’s first campaign manager, openly toyed with the idea of a run for Senate from New Hampshire, using talk show appearances to bat the idea around, until he announced Dec. 31 he would not run.
Campaign finance records from earlier in 2019 show Shaheen’s campaign also got a boost from fundraisers focused on re-electing vulnerable Democratic senators including Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, both elected in special elections in 2017.
