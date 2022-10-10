They call themselves the "mass shootings generation," their perspective shaped by deadly rampages at Newtown, Conn., and Parkland, Fla. They sound the alarm about the devastation caused by climate change. They fear the threats to LGBTQ rights and now the ramifications of the loss of a constitutional right to abortion.

They are Generation Z - commonly defined as those born between 1997 and 2012 - and they're outspoken and politically active, known for viral stunts, organizing mass protests and trolling extremist politicians online.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, heads to an interview in Orlando, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2022. Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a congressional primary, in the House race in Florida's 10th District. 
Karoline Leavitt press conference

Karoline Leavitt, the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District race, speaks at a press conference outside the Manchester School District offices on Thursday. She says policies like one adopted by Manchester schools that prevents teachers from informing parents about their minor children's "transgender status" without the student’s permission are violations of parents’ inalienable rights.

Paul Feely/Union Leader