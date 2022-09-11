The third try by a Democrat to beat Gov. Chris Sununu was not charmed.
In 2020, Sununu received a record number of votes, which helped flip control of the state House of Representatives, Senate and Executive Council from Democrats to Republicans.
State Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, the only physician in the Senate, believes he can thwart Sununu’s bid to become only the second governor in modern history to win a fourth two-year term.
In 2012, Hopkinton Democrat John Lynch became the first four-term governor since the early 1800s.
Sherman, 64, said Sununu has broken faith with the voters by endorsing a ban on late-term abortions and not doing enough to deal with soaring energy costs, high property taxes and a lack of affordable housing.
“I have committed, whether my party is in the majority or the minority, that we can get things done, and I’ve built a consensus and a coalition around all the issues I have worked on,” Sherman said.
“I have had a 35-year history of building trust with my patients, my families and my colleagues, and this is no different.
“The people of New Hampshire need a governor they can trust, and there is no question that Sununu has lost their trust.”
Despite Sununu’s solid popularity, there are some indications Sherman could improve on the performances of his previous opponents, Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern in 2016 and former state Sens. Molly Kelly and Dan Feltes in 2018 and 2020.
With each race, Sununu’s wins have gotten bigger.
Sherman, who serves in a swing Seacoast district in the Senate, has set records for fundraising by a Democrat in consecutive elections.
As the former medical staff director of the Fauquier Hospital in Virginia, Sherman already has a national fundraising base and competed with Sununu in building a war chest.
In the Legislature, Sherman’s medical credentials have helped him with some bipartisan accomplishments. He was picked by the Department of Health and Human Services to serve a monitoring role during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was named to help to craft rules that made it easier to vote by absentee ballot during the 2020 election.
During his first term in the House, Sherman pressed for the state law that made it legal for medically eligible patients to receive marijuana.
After an unlicensed technologist infected several patients with hepatitis at Exeter Hospital, Sherman authored a law requiring hospital technicians to register with a board of health.
Sherman said he won’t let Sununu label him as an income tax advocate just because — like Feltes — he voted for a mandatory family and medical leave bill.
The bill Sununu vetoed twice would have let employers deduct the wages of all workers to help pay for the benefit.
“I’ve never supported a broad-based tax and never will,” Sherman said.
