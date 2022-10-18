Sherman, Sununu debate before Nashua business group
Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee Tom Sherman, right, shake hands after a one-hour forum before the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce in Milford Tuesday morning.

MILFORD — Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman charged that Gov. Chris Sununu’s failures on mental health reform, substance abuse prevention and homelessness have led to higher drug overdose rates so far this year in Manchester and Nashua.

“I think we need to look underneath now and understand why our crime rates are going up,” Sherman said during a forum before the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce here Tuesday morning.