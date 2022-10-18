MILFORD — Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman charged that Gov. Chris Sununu’s failures on mental health reform, substance abuse prevention and homelessness have led to higher drug overdose rates so far this year in Manchester and Nashua.
“I think we need to look underneath now and understand why our crime rates are going up,” Sherman said during a forum before the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce here Tuesday morning.
Sununu said he would defend “every day of the week” his creation of the Doorways Program that dramatically changed the delivery of services to drug addicts.
The governor said the Legislature’s failure to alter the state’s bail reform law has made it too easy for violent offenders to get back out on the street and reoffend.
As a result, violent crime has gone up in parts of Manchester and Nashua, he said.
“I have been begging the Legislature to come up with ideas to undo this. We are still one of the safest states in the country … there are certain areas in Nashua and Manchester where you don’t feel safe,” Sununu said.
Sununu said in 2020-2021, New Hampshire’s rate of overdose deaths flattened out while nationally they went up by 60%.
“We blew up the system.” Sununu said, adding the Doorways program allows those suffering from substance abuse to get services quicker. “We have a lot of work to do, there is no doubt about it, but we had the courage to rebuild the program.”
Sherman said Sununu has failed to come up with a strategy to combine mental health, substance abuse and homelessness programs into a seamless delivery system.
“We need a better system that doesn’t create silos,” Sherman said.
Sununu: Commuter rail cost remains a barrier
On commuter rail, both candidates said they are awaiting a final feasibility study coming this January about the cost and projections for restoring train service from Manchester to Boston.
“We should embrace that if the studies show it is feasible and doable,” Sherman said.
Sununu was more skeptical that any commuter rail network would be affordable for taxpayers.
“Everybody knows this is a $350 million train to come from Lowell up to Manchester, and that was before the inflation crisis; it is probably somewhere in the neighborhood of $500 million,” Sununu said. “Everybody agrees it would be great to have a train, right, but how do you pay for it and where are those dollars going to come from?”
Sununu said he also objected that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority would have to be provider of this rail service.
“You know who would run this train? The MBTA. I think not. That is one of the most defunct government organizations we are going to find in the Northeast,” Sununu added.
Sununu and Sherman will meet Oct. 27 at New England College for a debate, re-aired on WGIR-AM, with NEC and the New Hampshire Union Leader as co-sponsors.