Sherman says abortion ban puts medical specialty care at risk
Lisa Akey of Brookline appeared at a virtual press conference for Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman Monday. Sherman claimed the ban on abortions after 24 weeks would make it hard for health care providers to recruit specialists dealing with complicated, high-risk pregnancies.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman claimed the state could lose maternal fetal medicine specialists who deal with difficult, later-term pregnancies due to criminal penalties in the state law that made abortions illegal after 24 weeks.

Sherman, a licensed gastroenterologist, said he believes the two medical providers offering this specialized care —Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and Elliot Hospital in Manchester — will not be able to recruit replacement staff since Gov. Chris Sununu signed the ban on abortions once a pregnancy has reached six months.