Lisa Akey of Brookline appeared at a virtual press conference for Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman Monday. Sherman claimed the ban on abortions after 24 weeks would make it hard for health care providers to recruit specialists dealing with complicated, high-risk pregnancies.
CONCORD — Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman claimed the state could lose maternal fetal medicine specialists who deal with difficult, later-term pregnancies due to criminal penalties in the state law that made abortions illegal after 24 weeks.
Sherman, a licensed gastroenterologist, said he believes the two medical providers offering this specialized care —Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and Elliot Hospital in Manchester — will not be able to recruit replacement staff since Gov. Chris Sununu signed the ban on abortions once a pregnancy has reached six months.
“It’s very unlikely they would come to New Hampshire while Sununu’s felony under the abortion ban remains on the books,” Sherman said during a virtual press conference on Monday.
The ban on abortion after 24 weeks carries with it a felony charge for any doctor who performs one unless the mother’s life would be in danger without the procedure.
DHMC has seven specialists but four of them are nearing retirement, according to Sherman.
Elliot has two of these medical experts who must complete three extra years of training to provide care for women with complicated or high-risk pregnancies.
This specialist care is the core of the OB-GYN network in the northern parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, Sherman said.
“We not only have the potential of losing the fetal maternal medical care but basic gynecological services,” Sherman said.
A spokesperson for Gov. Sununu’s reelection campaign said Sherman’s statements amount to false scare tactics.
“Let’s be clear: the governor has repeatedly stated he supports removing the criminal provisions in the legislation,” Benjamin Vihstadt said.
“This outlandish statement could not be further from the truth and is a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that as state senator, Tom Sherman sponsored an income tax, voted to increase electric rates, and supported keeping schools closed (after the governor lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency).”
Sherman said he’d veto a state sales or income tax. Sununu has pointed to Sherman’s support for a mandatory paid family leave program that would have let employers deduct an employee’s wages to help pay for it.
If elected, Sherman said his first act would be to sign an executive order to prevent the prosecution of women who come here from more restrictive states to get care.
Sherman would then ask lawmakers to fast track legislation to repeal the ban on abortions after 24 weeks and enshrine in state law abortion rights that existed until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
During the press conference Monday, Lisa Akey of Brookline spoke in support of Sherman.
Last spring, Akey had to deliver two twins, one who could not survive, because she had learned one of her daughters had a fatal fetal anomaly too late to get an abortion.
In response to her story and others, the Legislature passed a bill adding an exemption from the abortion ban for a fetal anomaly.
“Sununu takes credit for it but I know who did the work,” Akey said.
Later she added, “I am incredibly proud her (late daughter’s) legacy helped change the law in New Hampshire.”
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and state Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene, also took part in Monday’s event.