Sherman takes pass on run for governor in 2024
Buy Now

Tom Sherman, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, ruled out a run for the same office next year.

The decision came a day after Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig took a major step towards a gubernatorial campaign.

 Union Leader file photos

CONCORD — Tom Sherman, the Democratic nominee for governor in 2022, took himself out of the running for 2024.

The decision came a day after Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig took a big step to seeking the office herself, creating an exploratory committee and getting the backing of prominent Democrats, including the two nominees before Sherman.