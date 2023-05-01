CONCORD — Tom Sherman, the Democratic nominee for governor in 2022, took himself out of the running for 2024.
The decision came a day after Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig took a big step to seeking the office herself, creating an exploratory committee and getting the backing of prominent Democrats, including the two nominees before Sherman.
Sherman said he has decided it is time to take a break from elective politics but said he will continue to work on issues of importance to him, including health care, the environment and abortion rights.
“Serving the people of New Hampshire has been one of the greatest honors in my entire life,” said Sherman, a resident of Rye.
“I will never stop working as hard as I possibly can for the people of New Hampshire.”
Sherman served two terms in the state Senate and two terms in the House before taking on Gov. Chris Sununu last year.
Sununu won a fourth term last year, but party observers credited Sherman with doing well enough -- getting 42% of the vote -- to help his party hold seats in the state Senate and nearly take back the majority in the House of Representatives.
“The great news is we have such a strong crop of people coming up the ranks,” Sherman said of those who could run for governor next year.
In 2022, Sherman said he wanted to hold the governor accountable. He argued that Sununu got Washington ambition and took his attention away from the state.
“All that we talked about in the race has come true,” Sherman said. “The governor is absent, he’s crisscrossing the country and at the same time, people are hurting because nothing has gotten done on the problems of homeless, reproductive rights and support for public education.”
Until Monday’s decision, Sherman, 65, had been active since the November 2022 midterm election, testifying at the State House on priority bills while working to elect Democrats in special elections for state and local offices.
“Running for governor is like being governor, it’s 24-7. My wife has retired, I’ve retired from medicine, and we’ve both got time we can spend together and work on the things that we’re passionate about," Sherman said.
On Sunday, Sherman said Craig called him. He said he has decided not to endorse anyone just yet.
"It's much too early. I'm kind of disappointed it's starting this quickly but there's a lot of energy out there," Sherman said.
Warmington still looking
The other well-known Democrat who has not ruled out a run for governor in 2024 is Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., also has not ruled out running for the job next year, but Craig’s decision means it's unlikely Pappas -- like Craig, a Manchester Democrat, -- would seek the corner office, too.
“It does appear like they could be clearing the field for Joyce Craig,” said Republican State Chairman Chris Ager.
“We can’t allow her to bring to the state of New Hampshire what she’s brought to Manchester, higher rates of crime, more homelessness and poor performing schools.”
Sherman’s 15-point loss to Sununu showed voters want Republicans to serve in executive leadership, and Sununu has been implementing new supports for the homeless and more state aid to needy school districts, Ager said.
It is still possible Craig could face a serious primary challenge, Ager said.
Although “Democratic leaders... like to anoint their candidates,” Ager said, “Joyce Craig’s record as mayor is so bad that there’s likely to be some Democrat who thinks she would be a weak nominee.”