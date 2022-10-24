Sherman warns Medicaid expansion is at risk on Nov. 8
Buy Now

Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman, right, speaks during Monday morning debate with Gov. Chris Sununu before the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Public relations consultant Scott Spradling, center, moderated the event. 

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — During their third debate Monday, Democratic challenger Tom Sherman said the expansion of Medicaid for 50,000, low-income adults will end next year if the voters re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu and Republicans hold onto majorities in the Legislature.

Sununu called the prediction “boogeyman” politics at its worst, noting he got a GOP-controlled State House to extend this program back in 2018.