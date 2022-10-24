MANCHESTER — During their third debate Monday, Democratic challenger Tom Sherman said the expansion of Medicaid for 50,000, low-income adults will end next year if the voters re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu and Republicans hold onto majorities in the Legislature.
Sununu called the prediction “boogeyman” politics at its worst, noting he got a GOP-controlled State House to extend this program back in 2018.
If given a fourth term as governor, Sununu said he would seek reforms to make Medicaid benefit management more efficient.
Sununu and Sherman also differed over energy, mental health and state budget priorities during the one-hour exchange before the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics here.
Sherman said Republican Gov. Sununu caved into the extremists in his own party, and will not be able to convince lawmakers to renew Medicaid expansion, the 50-50, federal and state health insurance program for the low income, disabled and some senior residents.
“This is a Legislature that has put in place the first abortion ban that the governor signed,” Sherman said.
“Number one it can happen and number two the governor has already show he can’t lead his own party when it came to $27 million in vaccine grants and he only had to control four councilors to do that.”
Sununu said voters won’t buy Sherman’s scare tactics.
This very same Legislature last spring passed a new dental benefit under Medicaid, a cause pursued at the State House for nearly two decades, Sununu said.
“It’s nonsense, nobody is talking about getting rid of Medicaid expansion,” Sununu said.
He agreed with departing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette the state should consider changing administration of Medicaid that since 2013 has operated under a managed care model.
“We have a managed Medicaid system; I think it has a lot of problems” with efficiencies, Sununu said.
Sununu: Sherman backs Calif.-style renewables
On energy, Sununu said Sherman supports accelerated use of more renewable energy as California has pursued, which will cause already expensive electric rates to go even higher.
“If that is what you want then I am telling you vote for Tom Sherman and you will get that, an unstable, unreliable, more expensive system,” Sununu said.
Sherman said Sununu is the one trying to scare voters, adding that he supports modest changes to let more individuals and small businesses generate their own power.
“No one is talking about going entirely to renewables, our percentage is .78%, Massachusetts is 20%. We are so far behind the curve that we don’t even fit on the graph,” Sherman said.
Sununu fired back, “So why are Massachusetts (electric) prices higher?”
Sherman said Sununu failure to support a more robust mental health care system is why a few dozen children or adults every day wait in hospital emergency rooms for a treatment bed.
“It is still going on today and he has no plan in place,” Sherman said.
Sununu said he was the first governor in 25 years to get that emergency room waiting list down to zero but the COVID-19 pandemic hit and put more mental health strains on the system.
“When I first took office the number was about in the 90s, we got it to a dozen and then to zero in a few years,” Sununu said. “Now, it is about 25 people right now and the amount of time they remain on the list is down to about a third” as long.
Sherman: Sununu cut taxes for out-of-state multinationals
Sununu said the next governor will need to manage through a recession he expects to last through 2023-2024 and pointed to the record, near-$400 million state budget surplus for the year ending last June 30.
“Money is not the problem; it is making sure we allocate these programs wisely,” Sununu said.
Sherman said Sununu last year refused to support more property tax relief for cities and towns but insisted on another round of business tax cuts that went mostly to out-of-state multinational companies.
“Not only did they net cut education by $50 million, they tucked in an abortion ban and put in place a voucher plan that’s now $10 million over budget,” Sherman said.
“That’s not something to be proud of, that’s something to vote against and I did,” he said.
Sununu said the Education Freedom Accounts have been popular for lower income families that can’t afford private school tuitions.
“Private school isn’t just for the rich households in New Hampshire anymore,” Sununu said.
“Tom has means, I have means but not everybody does,” he said.
Sherman pointed out 85% of families getting this new subsidy were already not sending their children to public schools.
The two will debate Thursday night at New England College, an event IHeart Radio and the New Hampshire Union Leader are co-sponsoring. The 6 p.m. event will also air live on C-SPAN.