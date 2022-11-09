Executive Council remains in GOP hands
Buy Now

Voters kept the five-person Executive Council in Republican hands Tuesday. Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, won his seat while Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, was still waiting on whether a 2,000-vote lead he had would hold up.

If Kenney wins, the council will remain 4-1 Republican. 

CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu’s strong reelection victory failed to provide a long coattail with Democrats picking up a state Senate seat while majority control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives remained in doubt Wednesday morning.

“Let’s put it this way. A 200-200 House is not beyond the realm of possibility,” said longtime House Clerk Paul Smith on Twitter, adding that “several recounts” were possible.

Democrat Chandley wins Senate seat in rematch
Buy Now

Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley, far right, defeated State Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford in Tuesday's election.

Strong Democratic turnout in Merrimack, a traditionally Republican town, played a role in Chandley's win as three Democrats also won House seats there.

Here she appeared with Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. at a press conference in support of abortion rights.
No long Sununu coattail, N.H. House majority remains in doubt
Buy Now

State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, chaired the political action committee that supported House Democratic candidates. On Tuesday, Democrats picked up House seats in pockets across the state and were within striking distance of holding the majority in the 400-person House.