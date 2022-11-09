Voters kept the five-person Executive Council in Republican hands Tuesday. Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, won his seat while Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, was still waiting on whether a 2,000-vote lead he had would hold up.
If Kenney wins, the council will remain 4-1 Republican.
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, chaired the political action committee that supported House Democratic candidates. On Tuesday, Democrats picked up House seats in pockets across the state and were within striking distance of holding the majority in the 400-person House.
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu’s strong reelection victory failed to provide a long coattail with Democrats picking up a state Senate seat while majority control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives remained in doubt Wednesday morning.
“Let’s put it this way. A 200-200 House is not beyond the realm of possibility,” said longtime House Clerk Paul Smith on Twitter, adding that “several recounts” were possible.
The GOP kept its majority on the five-person Executive Council, and the state Senate remained in Republican hands by the same, 14-10 spread.
Four council races were set with Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, the only incumbent waiting on whether a 2,000-vote lead he had over Somersworth Mayor and Democratic nominee Dana Hilliard would hold up.
“I think we’re going to be fine,” Kenney said.
If Kenney wins, the council will stay 4-1 Republican.
Councilors Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, Janet Stevens, R-Rye and David Wheeler, R-Milford, all won their seats.
Leading officials from both political parties confirmed with roughly a dozen House seats still up for grabs, Republican or Democratic control of the House is likely to be a razor-thin majority.
“I can confidently say that this is a lot closer than we thought it was going to be!” said Jennifer Tramp, House director of communications. “We are still (patiently) waiting for the results.”
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, had served in 2011-12 as chief of staff to House Speaker Bill O’Brien, a conservative Nashua Republican.
“Operations of the House for the next two years are all going to be about who shows up. It’s looking to be that close,” Moore said.
Whichever party comes out ahead, this dispute could go on to recounts early next week with many close House races.
Every two years, it is typical to have recounts of a dozen or more seats in the 400-member House.
Losing candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to seek a recount.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, was the lone Republican senator who failed to win reelection, losing a third rematch to ex-Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, who had beaten Daniels in 2018.
The state Senate remains 14-10 Republican because Manchester restaurant owner Keith Murphy won the state Senate Dist. 16 seat that Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, had left to run unsuccessfully for Executive Council.
State GOP leaders had picked Murphy to replace GOP nominee and state Rep. Michael Yakubovich, R-Hooksett, who stepped down after the primary due to a serious illness.
Murphy defeated Manchester Alderman June Trisciani, a Democrat who won her primary on a write-in campaign.
House Dems picked off GOP incumbents in pockets
In House races, Democrats picked up seats in pockets across the state including Allenstown, Bedford, Merrimack, Hollis, Meredith, Laconia, Epping, Conway, Stratham, Milford, Hampton and Strafford.
Democrats swept all 27 seats in the city of Nashua, and Rep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack, topped the ticket in her town where the GOP has a decided advantage in voter registration.
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, chaired the political action committee for House Democrats that raised a record $1.5 million and had aggressively recruited new candidates once the GOP-led Legislature redistricted all 400 seats to account for changes from the 2020 Census.
The PAC for America’s Future, a Democratic Super PAC in Washington, D.C., was one of the biggest donors giving $76,500 to support N.H. House Democrats.
Republican legislative leaders have lost some institutional knowledge with House Finance Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, and House Ways and Means Vice Chairman Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, failing to hold onto their seats.
If the GOP remained in the majority, Abrami was seen as the next chairman to replace Rep. Norm Major, R-Plaistow, who did not seek reelection.
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, and a leader in the state’s anti-abortion movement, also came up short.
Wuelper serves on the board of New Hampshire Right to Life.
Meanwhile, all Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee either lost Tuesday or did not run again.