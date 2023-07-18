SALEM — Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott returned for his second day of town hall forums here Tuesday with signs that his underdog 2024 campaign is starting to make inroads.
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the leading alternative to former President Donald Trump, stumbled out of the gate, some observers think that Scott, the only Black person in American history ever elected to serve in both houses of Congress, could be poised to make an early move past some better-known rivals.
“I feel like people are hungry for a positive, uplifting vision of this country and a new generation of leadership,” said Scott, 57, during an interview.
“Intelligent voters here in New Hampshire actually want to know how they protect the America they love and it all starts with a battle against the fentanyl crisis made worse by this president allowing an open, out of control border.”
For the first time Tuesday, a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll put Scott in third place among likely Granite State GOP primary voters with 8% support.
Trump, with 37%, held a solid lead over DeSantis with 23%, but only 36% in the same survey said they had definitely settled on a candidate.
More importantly, Scott’s plus 46% favorable rating (56% positive to 10% negative) led the entire field.
Since the last UNH poll in April, Scott’s improving outlook among voters doubled (plus 23%) while Trump (-8%), DeSantis (-16%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (-21%) all lost favorable ground.
The only other major hopeful looking better among voters in this poll compared to April was wealthy entrepreneur and first-time candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (plus 17%), though he was tied for sixth in the survey with Haley at 5%.
The margin of error in this July 13-17 poll of 898 likely GOP primary voters was plus or minus 3.3%.
Dante Scala, professor of politics at UNH, said Scott’s positive outlook and his rags-to-riches story as the second son of a poor single mom, wears well.
“He seems like the ultimate stay-above-the-fray guy, which is great as long as it lasts,” Scala said.
Second-biggest war chest
Meanwhile, Scott raised the third most cash — $5.8 million — and thanks to a massive U.S. Senate fundraising machine, his $21 million surplus is second in size only to Trump’s.
“He and his Super PAC are running a decent number of ads on statewide TV,” Scala said. “Haley, for example, is doing many more events but that’s a real slog if you are not running ads as well.”
On Tuesday, Scott’s Trust In The Mission Super PAC purchased $40 million in ad reservations through January.
“I believe there is going to be a solidification,” Scott said. “I think there are going to be fewer candidates as we go through the remaining months of the calendar year.”
State Rep. Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, the House Majority Floor Leader, said it’s “so early,” but Scott does offer something unique.
“So many candidates are trying to share the Trump lane. They’re sounding angry, they are negative but that’s not Tim Scott. We’ll see, but in a state like New Hampshire, his forward-looking enthusiasm could really catch on,” Sweeney said.
Former Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, a 2022 U.S. Senate hopeful and possible candidate for governor next year, introduced Scott at the Salem-Derry Elks Lodge event.
“I think we have a lot in common,” said Morse, who like Sweeney has not endorsed a presidential candidate.
The candidates on Trump
On Tuesday, Trump dominated the news after confirming he had gotten a target letter and is likely to face indictment for failing to do enough to prevent or stop early on the insurrection of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters on Jan. 6, 2021.
For his part, Scott, who was in the Senate chamber bracing for a fight that day, said Trump was not chiefly responsible for what took place.
“I know who is responsible for threatening my life. It’s the people who broke in and did damage to the Capitol and pursued; that is who is responsible for Jan. 6,” Scott said.
Asked what responsibility Trump bears for what happened, Scott repeated, “The people who were threatening me did not reside in the White House.”
Ramaswamy said during a Thursday speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics he will detail how he would shut down the “corruptive administrative state” and he again came to Trump’s defense.
“We should know whose invisible hand is guiding these indictments, which is why I filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) demand to uncover exactly what the White House communicated to (Attorney General Merrick) Garland and (Special Counsel Jack) Smith to target Biden’s disfavored opponent in this election. We will get to the bottom of it, including by suing in federal court if necessary,” Ramaswamy said.
DeSantis, Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson all reacted with different words but each suggested the GOP needs to move past Trump in 2024.
“I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while … things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully, of course,” DeSantis told reporters in South Carolina.
“But to try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely, and I think that we want to be in a situation where, you know, you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail. And that unfortunately is what we’re seeing now.”
In an interview with Fox News, Haley said the country cannot keep “dealing with the drama” regarding Trump’s legal troubles.
“It’s going to be about lawsuits, it’s going to be about legal fees, it’s going to be about judges, and it’s going to continue to be a further and further distraction,” Haley said.
Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, mired at 1% in the UNH poll, said on the eve of a three-day New Hampshire trip that the first debate late next month will help break Trump’s stranglehold on this primary.
“The American people are going to be able to evaluate the whole field, different times call for different leadership,” Pence told Jack Heath on the Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show.
“I do believe the Republican Party is going to respond to new leadership, a clear vision.”
Pence insisted he could tangle with Trump, who in 2016 belittled many of his rivals during high-profile debates.
“I have debated Donald Trump 1,000 times, just not with the cameras on,” Pence said.
The Pence trip opens with a garden party Wednesday night at the home of former House Majority Leader and State House lobbyist Bob Clegg in Hudson.