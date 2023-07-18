Tim Scott in Salem
Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott takes a selfie with an audience member at his town hall forum at the Salem-Derry Elks Club Tuesday evening.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

SALEM — Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott returned for his second day of town hall forums here Tuesday with signs that his underdog 2024 campaign is starting to make inroads.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the leading alternative to former President Donald Trump, stumbled out of the gate, some observers think that Scott, the only Black person in American history ever elected to serve in both houses of Congress, could be poised to make an early move past some better-known rivals.