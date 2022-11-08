Bedford polls

Ryan McKenna votes with his sons, Liam, 2, and Cillian, 4, at Bedford High School on Election Day.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Tuesday's election confirmed once again that New Hampshire swing voters love to split their tickets, embracing the re-election of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu while at the same time also punching tickets for Sen. Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, both D-N.H.

The other member of Congress on the ballot in the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., held onto a huge, double-digit lead over Republican nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke. 