State ballot panel endorses two new voting machines
The Ballot Law Commission approved letting cities and towns starting next March to approve one of two endorsed companies to supply new voting machines. Here, Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin, center, fed a test ballot through a Dominion tabulating machine during a demonstration by three vendors last month in Concord.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — For the first time in more than 30 years, state election regulators have OK’d new voting machines, which city and town officials will be able to deploy for municipal races starting in March.

Two vendors received conditional approval from the Ballot Law Commission on Friday.