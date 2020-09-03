CONCORD – A West Lebanon man was charged with voting twice in the 2016 election, and used his “alter ego” to sign up as a 2020 campaign ballot inspector for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
State Police arrested Vincent Marzello, 65, on Thursday and charged him with voting twice in Lebanon, first as himself and a second time as Helen Elisabeth Ashley.
State prosecutors said Marzello then used Ashley’s name recently to be assigned as an inspector for the upcoming elections.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Marzello was suspended from that role last week, as soon as party officials learned these charges were considered.
"New Hampshire's inspectors of election are held to the highest standards, as they share responsibility for preserving the integrity of our elections,” Buckley wrote in the suspension letter he sent to Marzello.
“It has come to our attention that you may be involved in a pending investigation, and as such we are suspending your appointment effective immediately pending resolution of the investigation."
Party officials said their first contact with Marzello was when he used the other name to register online to serve as a ballot inspector.
If convicted, Marzello faces a Class B felony that could carry a prison term of up to seven years.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office has also mounted a separate, civil enforcement action against Marzello for “wrongful voting,” that could subject him to an additional fine of up to $5,000.