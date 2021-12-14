CONCORD — The state Ballot Law Commission on Tuesday approved standards that would one day permit a different automated voting machine than the one used in most New Hampshire cities and towns for decades.
In the interim, the commission voted unanimously to let the town of Milford test one of the new devices during municipal and school board elections in the spring.
As part of the pilot program, Milford will have to conduct a hand recount of all ballots counted with the new machine and report to the commission on its accuracy.
‘This would allow a test of this device, let Milford use it in an election that isn’t as complicated,” said Chairman Bradford Cook.
The commission decided to take up the issue of new voting machines only after the Milford Board of Selectmen voted last September to seek permission to use a different device.
Milford Town Moderator Pete Basiliere and Town Clerk Joan Dargie told the commission it was an ideal time for the town to try new technology.
“While the AccuVote machines are highly accurate, we are concerned about the long-term availability of parts and programming,” they wrote. ”With the commission's approval, we will have four elections before the 2024 Presidential Primary to work with the new tabulators.”
In 2022, Milford will be using an ImageCast machine -- made by Dominion Voting Systems of Denver -- which is sold, serviced and maintained by LHS Associates of Salem.
LHS also services the AccuVote machines. All New Hampshire communities that use automatic vote counters have used AccuVote machines as far back as the early 1990s.
Rules require AccuVote
The commission’s current rules were written expressly to permit the use of AccuVote in elections here.
AccuVote machines were used in Windham, where there was a major discrepancy between the machine count and the hand recount after the November 2020 election.
A forensic audit determined the AccuVote machines weren't the primary cause. Rather, a separate folding machine used only in that election put a crease in many absentee ballots, causing the ballots to be read incorrectly.
The forensic audit team's report concluded that though AccuVote uses older technology, the machines are accurate and potentially harder to hack than newer ones.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who said the AccuVote machines remain among the best-performing in the country, supported the standards adopted Tuesday.
“None of these standards is going to knock out the AccuVote machine,” chairman Cook said. “These are going to apply to the new ones that come before us to be certified.”
The commission struck from the new standards a requirement that new machines be programmed to alert someone when they vote for more than one candidate or make another mistake that nullifies their vote.
Cook said legislative leaders expressed opposition to that concept.
Former state Rep. David Hess, a Hooksett Republican, said that requirement could create chaos at the polls if a voter became concerned that the privacy of their ballot had been compromised.
“I think it would create a number of difficult situations for moderators," Hess said. "I think practically, it is a nightmare.”
After the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump harshly criticized Dominion voting machines. The company last summer filed a defamation lawsuit against conservative media outlets for their coverage of the issue.
Dominion did not manufacture the AccuVote machines, but it purchased the technology in 2010.