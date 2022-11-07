Officials from federal and state agencies plan to keep tabs on elections all day Tuesday and have established hotlines for people to report any potential violations of election laws.
The New Hampshire Department of Justice will have 65 poll inspectors on duty, who plan to visit all 309 polling locations in the state, said Myles Matteson, head of the Attorney General Election Law Unit.
“Unless any of our inspectors are diverted, we should be at every polling place in the state,” Matteson said.
Meanwhile, a veteran federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe, has been assigned as the federal official to oversee New Hampshire elections.
Aframe will be responsible for reviewing any complaints about voting rights, threats of violence to election officials, and election fraud, all which amount to federal crimes.
“The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy,” said Jane Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, in a statement released last month.
“We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the right to vote can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice.”
The FBI will also be available to field calls about election fraud and other abuses.
Many cities and towns also have a police officer at the polls. For example, Manchester will station officers at all 12 voting locations in the city, according to police spokeswoman Heather Hamel.
“The officer’s role is to ensure a steady flow of traffic and to provide security,” she said in an email.
Matteson said many members of Attorney General John Formella’s staff, as well as some former staff workers, will be working as poll inspectors. That includes the second in command: Deputy Attorney General James Boffetti.
“It’s just a big volunteer effort here. People like going out and being at polling locations,” Matteson said.
Much of their job is to ensure that proper procedures dealing with tabulation machines and voter checklists are followed. They examine signs and make sure that sign holders remain in properly designated areas.
They will also keep an eye on lines. If lines are too long they could petition for an extension of voting hours, Matteson said.
Hotlines are:
New Hampshire Attorney General Election Day hotline: 866-868-3703 (866-VOTER03).
U.S. Justice Department District Election Officer Seth Aframe: 603-230-2503.