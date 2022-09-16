CONCORD -- Volunteers will recount ballots in 10 close races starting next week, Secretary of State David Scanlan announced Friday.
Candidates had until Friday at 5 p.m. to request a recount.
There are six Republican races contested and four Democratic primaries.
Nine of the 10 are campaigns for a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives; the other one is the GOP primary for sheriff of Belknap County.
These are the campaigns to be recounted at the State Archives Building in Concord:
• Hillsborough County Dist. 10 (Manchester Ward 9) Democratic primary in which Candace Moulton edged out state Rep. Joshua Query, 210-208; scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m.
• Hillsborough County Dist. 21 (Manchester Ward 1) Democratic primary in which Diane Seibert defeated Rep. Diane Langley, 515-508; scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.
• Rockingham County Dist. 21 (Newington, Portsmouth Ward 1), Democratic primary in which Rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts lost to Robin Vogt, 275-264; scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.
• Grafton County Dist. 3 (Easton, Lincoln, Livermore and Woodstock), Republican primary in which Rep. Bonnie Ham edged out Paul Schirduan of Lincoln, 193-191; scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m.
• Strafford County Dist. 10 (Durham), Democratic primary in which Rep. Tim Horrigan defeated Peyton McManus, 900-892; scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.
• Belknap County Dist. 2 (Meredith), Republican primary in which Cindy Croteau-Miller defeated Lisa Smart, 555-531; scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.
• Rockingham County Dist. 35 (Londonderry and Windham), Republican primary in which Rep. Julius Soti beat Roger Fillio, 2,111-2,108; scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
• Hillsborough County Dist. 45 (Brookline, Greenville, Hollis and Mason), Republican primary in which ex-Rep. Jack Flanagan lost to Colton Skorupan, 928-907; scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Rockingham County Dist. 17 (Windham), Republican primary in which Daniel Popovici-Muller won over Katelyn Kultab, 1,065-1,023; scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.
• Belknap County Sheriff, Republican primary in which Bill Wright defeated Michael MacFadzen, 4,942-4,790; recount set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
State election officials also reported on the first-time results of recounting ballots with new high-speed scanning equipment.
A team of hand-picked election officials reviewed the results of recounting votes in Laconia Ward 1 and Hopkinton.
Based on the random sample of ballots, the officials said there were no discrepancies found between the vote totals from the voting machines and those that went through the high-speed scanner, Scanlan said.
The Legislature passed a bill in 2022 that called for this audit of random results.