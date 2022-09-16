N.H. to begin recounts of 10 state primaries
Losing candidates for nine nominations to seats in the House of Representatives and Belknap County sheriff have requested recounts that are set for next week. Here volunteers for both candidates use monitors to examine the ballots cast in the 2020 state Senate race between Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley and Milford Republican Gary Daniels.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- Volunteers will recount ballots in 10 close races starting next week, Secretary of State David Scanlan announced Friday.

Candidates had until Friday at 5 p.m. to request a recount.