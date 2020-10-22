Citing ethics and electioneering violations, state Rep. Anne Copp is calling for the resignation of At-Large Councilor Jim Morgan, who says he is expressing his political views as a gay man and chairman of a Republican group that advocates for LGBTQ rights.
At the center of the dispute are comments Morgan made Sept. 7 in his "People in Politics" video series posted on Facebook, in which he denounced Copp, a Republican, and other candidates who ran alongside her in the Sept. 8 state primary.
Copp spoke Tuesday during the council's public comment period. Town Administrator Dave Caron said Thursday Copp submitted copies of text messages and Facebook posts that will be reviewed by legal counsel and the topic is likely to be taken up at the next council meeting on Nov. 10.
Morgan is chairman of the Log Cabin Republicans, and has said Copp supported an anti-LGBTQ platform and candidate for governor, Karen Testermen.
During the primary, Copp and seven other candidates joined forces to run as the “Slate of Eight." Copp said the group bought ad space on a digital billboard owned by Manchester businessman Dick Anagnost starting on Aug. 7. She said the ad was up for three days before the sign went dark and stayed out of operation through the primary.
“And Monday when the particular council member came to town, he had it taken down. It remained down for three weeks and it came up again right after the primary,” Copp said.
By then, the sign was showing ads for her “opponents,” she said. Copp did not present any evidence to support her assertion that Morgan meddled with the sign.
Reached by email, Anagnost said the sign malfunctioned and required repair.
“My billboard sign actually came with a faulty motherboard that needed to be replaced which shut it down for a time, and due to COVID there was a fairly lengthy delay to get it repaired. Anne Copp leased space on the sign just prior to it burning out. Her money was refunded by the ad company that handles the sign for me,” Anagnost said in an email.
On Tuesday night, Morgan said that he has every right as a private citizen to criticize candidates, and that past town council members have done the same. After seeing his Sept. 7 "People in Politics," a text exchange began between Copp and Morgan.
Copp read one of Morgan’s texts to the board, calling it threatening.
“Anne, we are not friends, we are not text buddies, and I find your childish messages just silly. I’m a gay married man and you supported a radical bigot for governor. By doing so, you spit on my life, my marriage and my children’s step dad ... And do yourself a favor and start playing on a team you might have more friends. I advocated for the GOP to embrace your race and to work together. I know who my enemies are. Do you?”
“This is outrageous behavior of a town councilman,” Copp told the board.
A partial screenshot of that text was later supplied by Morgan.
“My text message wasn’t threatening. My text message was direct,” Morgan said during the meeting, expressing regret that Copp did not stay in the council chamber to hear his remarks.
He added that Copp neglected to mention that she initiated the text exchange, calling him a “coward.” And replied to his text message with what he called a homophobic attack, saying, “Stop hiding under the skirt!”
“What a demeaning, degrading, unprofessional tactic, to say to a sitting two-term town councilor, who she now comes to ask to resign,” Morgan said. “Well, Anne Copp, I am not going to resign.”
Copp had also taken issue with Morgan voting against fellow Slate of Eight candidate Lorraine Lindenberg for appointment to the Cable Advisory Committee. Morgan said Tuesday he voted against Lindenberg’s appointment because he did not want anyone in town government with potential bias against LGBTQ individuals.
He said he spoke with Lindenberg after the vote, and she explained to him that despite her association with the Slate of Eight, she supported LGBTQ rights. Morgan motioned Tuesday night to reconsider the vote and voted "yes" for Lindenberg's appointment.