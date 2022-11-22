State rep race flips again in continued recount; GOP incumbent wins By Kevin Landrigan Union Leader Staff Kevin Landrigan Author email Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Secretary of State David Scanlan, left, reviews the challenged ballots during the continuation of a recount in the state representative race for Manchester Ward 6. Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CONCORD — Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne held on to his seat from Manchester Ward 6 on Tuesday after a judge directed Secretary of State David Scanlan to continue the recount.Tuesday’s recount gave Gagne, an eight-term incumbent, a 26-vote victory over Democrat Maxine Mosley, 1,824 to 1,798.The outcome announced Tuesday night was a reversal from a recount on Nov. 14 in which Scanlan announced that Mosley won by a single vote over Gagne.The election night tally on Nov. 8 gave Gagne a 23-vote win.“I’m gratified and humbled by the result,” Gagne said Tuesday, thanking his lawyers and the volunteers who had supported his continued appeal for this result.“I always was confident the voters that had been initially disenfranchised by the earlier count would be counted, and they were.”Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the Legislature needs to fully examine the recount process.“The judge was clear that the secretary of state lacked the authority to do this second count on his own,” Soucy said.After the outcome, Mosley left without comment.A different outcome looked likely on during this second process Tuesday.Counters concluded from the review that voters in Ward 6 cast 3,998 ballots — 25 votes more than the total recorded in the initial recount on Nov. 14.Scanlan said he believed that during the initial recount, volunteers did not properly count a stack of 25 ballots cast for Republican candidates.Judge: Questions justified another countEarlier Tuesday, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius endorsed Scanlan’s request to continue the count.In a nine-page decision, Ignatius called Scanlan’s theory about the stack of ballots for Republican candidates “a likely explanation.”“The greatest weight must be attributed to a complete and lawful count of the votes cast to determine the will of the people,” Ignatius wrote.The total for the first-place finisher in the race, Republican Rep. Will Infantine, dropped by 18 votes after the initial recount while Gagne got 22 fewer votes.Mosley picked up 2 votes in that recount.Ignatius said there was "minimal if any" prejudice done to either candidate because no one had yet been sworn into office.All elected state representatives will take the oath of office on Dec. 7.In her ruling, Ignatius made it clear that a second recount was illegal and Scanlan did not possess on his own the authority to continue a recount after declaring a winner.In the interest of ensuring the count was properly done, Ignatius said it was proper to continue the recount."This extraordinary circumstance requires an atypical remedy," Ignatius said.Lawyers for Scanlan and Gagne had asked to only count votes cast for the Republican candidates, saying that was where an error occurred.At the outset of the continued count, Bill Christie, general counsel for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, filed an objection to the entire review.Christie said there was no proof of uncounted ballots and variations are common during recounts.Scanlan denied the objection, and the continued count took more than five hours at the State Archives Building.klandrigan@unionleader.com 