Republican Gagne wins in continued Manchester Ward 6 recount
Secretary of State David Scanlan, left, reviews the challenged ballots during the continuation of a recount in the state representative race for Manchester Ward 6.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne held on to his seat from Manchester Ward 6 on Tuesday after a judge directed Secretary of State David Scanlan to continue the recount.

Tuesday’s recount gave Gagne, an eight-term incumbent, a 26-vote victory over Democrat Maxine Mosley, 1,824 to 1,798.