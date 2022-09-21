State Senate GOP nominee becomes ill, withdraws from race
In a surprising development Wednesday, State Senate Dist. 16 Republican nominee Michael Yakubovich has dropped out of the race after becoming seriously ill. The Republican State Committee has named former State Rep. Keith Murphy of Manchester to replace him.

HOOKSETT — State Senate Dist. 16 Republican nominee Michael Yakubovich of Hooksett said Wednesday he has become “very sick” and dropped out of the race, and four-term state Rep. Keith Murphy, R-Manchester, has stepped in to take his place.

In a message on his website, Yakubovich, a two-term state representative, said he recently received an undisclosed, “unexpected diagnosis” and immediately started receiving “aggressive treatment.”

