In a surprising development Wednesday, State Senate Dist. 16 Republican nominee Michael Yakubovich has dropped out of the race after becoming seriously ill. The Republican State Committee has named former State Rep. Keith Murphy of Manchester to replace him.
HOOKSETT — State Senate Dist. 16 Republican nominee Michael Yakubovich of Hooksett said Wednesday he has become “very sick” and dropped out of the race, and four-term state Rep. Keith Murphy, R-Manchester, has stepped in to take his place.
In a message on his website, Yakubovich, a two-term state representative, said he recently received an undisclosed, “unexpected diagnosis” and immediately started receiving “aggressive treatment.”
“While my family and I are hopeful for my recovery, these treatments have temporarily incapacitated me, and I am unable to continue with my campaign,” he wrote on his website.
“After much consideration, my campaign and the state Republican party have together decided that (the) Hon. Keith Murphy of Manchester is best suited to replace me on the ballot in November.”
The Union Leader first reported on this unexpected development.
State election law permits the state party to replace any nominee who is unable to campaign due to “age, domicile, or incapacitating physical or mental disability” that develops after a primary.
This has left this race with two candidates who didn’t originally intend to run for this seat.
Incumbent Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, is leaving the seat to run for the Executive Council against Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester.
Republican legislative leaders redrew the map for Cavanaugh’s district, making it much more GOP leaning.
The changes took out of the district two wards in Manchester, Bow and Dunbarton.
In their place, lawmakers added the Republican-dominated towns of Goffstown and Raymond.
Yakubovich won the GOP primary last week by a convincing margin over state Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, who had chaired the House Redistricting and Election Laws Committee.
Showdown between two from Manchester
No Democrat had signed up to run for the seat, but voters nominated Manchester Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani who waged a write-in campaign during the final weeks of the primary.
Political observers still view the seat as the GOP's best hope of picking up a Democratic seat; Republicans now hold a 14-10 majority in the Senate.
Murphy, 47, owns the Murphy’s Tap Room in Manchester and Murphy’s Tap Room & Carriage House in Bedford.
During his eight years in the House of Representatives he served on the House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee including a stint as the ranking Republican while Democrats were in the majority during 2017-18.
“As a father and a small businessman, I know firsthand the struggles of families and businesses across the Granite State,” Murphy said on a campaign website that's just been set up.
"Our neighbors are concerned about where our state – and our nation – are headed: runaway inflation, a struggling economy, soaring energy costs, shortages at the stores, a growing housing crisis, and crushing business taxes have average Granite Staters worried about our futures.”
Murphy said he would press to further cut business tax rates, oppose any and all tax increases, work to expand the state’s school choice program and work on ways to bring down high energy costs.
Yakubovich said he intends to stay involved.
“I appreciate your prayers for my recovery. I remain dedicated to the cause of liberty and will continue to do everything in my power to advance our shared ideals,” he added.
Many colleagues took to social media to wish Yakubovich well and congratulate him on running a successful primary campaign.
“My thoughts are with my friend @michael4nh, praying for his full recovery. Keith Murphy is a fantastic choice to represent Senate Dist. 16,” said Ross Connolly, deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity.