CONCORD — Former State Sen. and Brookline Democrat Melanie Levesque’s decision to seek a rematch with Nashua Republican Kevin Avard is the latest ramping up as leaders of both major parties brace for a battle in the mid-term elections.
Redistricting and a smaller-than-usual turnover in the State Senate has races taking shape earlier than usual in this state that on Sept. 13 will hold the latest state primary in the country.
The sorry approval ratings of President Joe Biden and rising inflation leave Republican strategists confident they can hold onto their 14-10 majority in the upper chamber.
But special election wins in Bedford and Bow give Democrats hope they can buck the national narrative and make gains of their own this November.
In 2018, Levesque became the first Black candidate in state history to win a State Senate seat. She had served three terms in the N.H. House.
She seeks a fourth match with Avard who in 2020 took back the seat he had lost to Levesque two years earlier.
“It pains me to see the place I love so dearly treated as little more than a drain on resources by extreme far right forces in this state. And when they aren’t treating our community like a burden, they are ignoring us,” Levesque said in a statement.
Republican State Chairman Steve Stepanek said he’s confident Avard will win again.
“Melanie Levesque is a partisan hack who has won only once out of three times in that district. The residents of District 12 know Kevin Avard is a hard working state senator who fights for them in Concord every day,” Stepanek said in a statement.
“We look forward to working with Senator Avard and the Republican Caucus to beat back retreaded, losing state senate candidates like Melanie Levesque, who support both income taxes and state government expansion.”
While in the Senate, Levesque supported a mandatory paid family and medical leave bill that included an employee wage deduction as one way to pay for the benefit. Democrats have pushed back on the GOP claim it amounted to an income tax.
Third closest race in 2020
Avard’s 805-vote win in November 2020 was the third closest of the 24 Senate contests.
Redistricting will not change this district that includes three wards in Nashua, Hollis, Brookline, Mason, New Ipswich and Rindge.
The other two closest races from 2020 remain unsettled.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, is running again while ex-Democratic Sen. Shannon Chandley of Amherst has yet to confirm she’ll try to win back the seat she lost in 2020 by 159 votes.
This district isn’t changing and includes Merrimack, Milford, Amherst and Wilton.
Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, will seek a second term after having authored a significant increase in state aid to communities from the state’s tax on restaurant meals or hotel rooms.
Ex-Democratic Sen. Jeannie Dietsch of Peterborough has not yet jumped back in for this seat she lost by 405 votes in 2020.
Some Democratic leaders have been encouraging State Rep. Sue Mullen, D-Bedford, to give the race a look.
Redistricting helps out Ricciardi
Redistricting will make this Dist. 9 more Republican because it loses Peterborough, an overwhelmingly Democratic town and Dublin, while picking up Hinsdale and Winchester that are Democratic too, but more competitive communities.
Candidates in both parties are moving quickly to step into the void left by departures.
State Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, has already emerged as an early favorite to replace Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who is running for the U.S. Senate this fall. There’s no Democrat yet running in this GOP district.
Last week, Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, became the first in her party to announce for the State Senate seat Rye Democrat Tom Sherman is exiting to run for governor; Hampton Falls Republican Lou Gargiulo is likely to run again.
Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury, will leave to run for Congress and the Senate-passed, redistricting map carves up his district by removing his hometown along with Belmont, Gilford and Laconia in the Lakes Region.
There are 17 new towns in this Dist. 7; no one has announced although State Rep. and ex-Sen. Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, is said to be considering it.
Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, is the other incumbent most likely to make this his last term, though that has not become official.
House Environment and Agriculture Committee Chairman Howard Pearl, a Loudon farmer, has already made moves to run if Reagan moves on.
The biggest target for Republicans is Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, who faces an uphill battle to win a fourth term in a district without two of his home city wards and Bow while it will add the Republican towns of Goffstown and Raymond.
Rep. Michael Yakubovich, R-Hooksett, is likely to run, and Goffstown Republicans are talking to Reps. Barbara Griffin and John Burt about considering a bid.
State Democrats are also promoting State Rep. William Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, who left the GOP over COVID-19 vaccine issues and is challenging Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who seeks an eight term in a Republican district.