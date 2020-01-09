LACONIA — Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer piqued the interest of Lakes Region voters who packed a lecture hall at Lakes Region Community College Thursday and heard him push his climate-change agenda.
Addressing the issue, he says, is a matter of “environmental justice.”
“I believe the way you do the right thing is to start in the communities which are mostly black and brown, where it’s unsafe to breathe because you’ll get asthma and if you drink the tap water you’ll get sick. If you start with leadership from those communities you get the right climate policy and have the moral high ground.”
The hedge fund billionaire’s remarks came during the Community College System of New Hampshire Presidential Candidate Forum Series on the health and growth of the U.S. economy. It was hosted in collaboration with the New Hampshire Union Leader and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.
Audience member Jay Buckley, who described himself as a retired entrepreneur, asked the candidate what the government should stop spending money on.
In response, Steyer said that the federal government spends more than $700 billion a year on defense. In comparison, $70 billion annually is spent on education, he said. Steyer conceded that much of the tab for education is paid at the local level through property taxes, but said the disparity between schools in high-income and low-income communities is unacceptable.
The California Democrat added that the number-one factor for success in society — the likelihood that you’ll go to prison, the likelihood that you’ll graduate from college — correlates to your reading level in the second grade.
“So, you’re asking me Jay what I’m not going to do. I’m going to change that (spending) ratio. Because if you ask me where is the future prosperity of America, what is real growth, what is success and equality, to me it’s not a country that has spent ten times as much on defense as it has on educating its kids,” he said.
Steyer told the crowd his mother was a teacher in the New York public schools and tutored prisoners at the Brooklyn House of Detention. He said his brother has been an advocate for at-risk kids his entire life.
“It has been beaten into my head about the ability to have mobility, equality and opportunity for kids and that you can’t start soon enough.”
One of Steyer’s persistent themes is that corporations have a stranglehold over the federal government, blocking change. He said he favors enacting policies that give people, not corporations and the well-connected, the real power in democracy.
“We have to take back the government and that means participation. We are not going to be convincing the stout Trump voters to change their minds; we’re going to be getting the 50 percent of Americans who think the system is broken and can never work again to believe that if we do get in, we will change this.”
The candidate asserted that taxpayers are subsidizing Walmart and other large employers because they don’t pay their workers a livable wage, causing many to require government benefits.
“This government is serving corporations very well and it’s just devastating for the public,” said Steyer.
Richard Littlefield of Laconia, who described himself as a moderate Republican, said he isn’t put off by the fact that Steyer has never held public office. He said the business acumen that helped Steyer become a billionaire would serve him well as President.
Littlefield said in the past six months he has attended every forum held by a presidential candidate in New Hampshire.
“Politics are really a big thing, no matter what side of the aisle you are on,” Littlefield said. “I wish it wasn’t considered such a dirty thing for Republicans to come to these things.”
Ed Darling, also of Laconia, said he came to the forum to learn more about Steyer.
“I just want to see what he’s all about. I’ve read some, but not a lot,” he said.
Darling said over the last five decades or so he has had the opportunity to shake hands with every presidential candidate who has gone on to occupy the Oval Office.
“Growing up in New Hampshire we get used to this and forget how lucky we are,” he said.
Bob Salome of Laconia said Steyer’s television ads drew him to the forum.
“He offers a lot of positive change and has a personality that can replace what we have now,” he said.
