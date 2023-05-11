Strafford County commission redistricting clears Senate
State Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester and standing, defends bill to create three separate districts for voters to elect Strafford County commissioners. The 14-10 vote with only Senate Republican support sends the bill over to the House of Representatives for its review.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Along party lines, the state Senate reopened the divisive debate of 2022 over redistricting, approving a bill to create new and separate districts for Strafford County’s three commissioners.

Currently, all commissioners run countywide and three Democrats serve on the panel.