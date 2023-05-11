State Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester and standing, defends bill to create three separate districts for voters to elect Strafford County commissioners. The 14-10 vote with only Senate Republican support sends the bill over to the House of Representatives for its review.
CONCORD — Along party lines, the state Senate reopened the divisive debate of 2022 over redistricting, approving a bill to create new and separate districts for Strafford County’s three commissioners.
Currently, all commissioners run countywide and three Democrats serve on the panel.
By political party registration, Strafford County is the second most Democratic of the 10 counties in New Hampshire.
Last November, Commissioners Robert Watson of Rochester, Deanna Rollo of Rollinsford and George Magleras of Dover easily defeated three GOP contenders.
Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said Strafford County is the only one of 10 in the state with elected commissioners who represent the entire county.
Eight counties elect commissioners by district. The Carroll and Sullivan County commissioners represent the entire county but each must live in a carved-out district.
Running at large means the voters in Strafford County’s largest communities — Dover, Rochester, Somersworth and Durham — elect one of their own while candidates from other towns can’t compete, Gray said.
“We aren’t trying to gerrymander this; we are trying to make sure the individuals who live in Middleton, Milton, Strafford, Lee have a chance of being represented,” Gray said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said no one from Strafford County sought these changes last year when the Legislature redistricted all other elective offices to comply with the 2020 Census.
The legislation would apply to the 2024 election, and Soucy said it would force two incumbent Democratic commissioners, Magleras and Rollo, to run against one another.
A new proposed district would have no incumbent.
Soucy said this would set a “dangerous precedent” to redraw election boundaries in the year after redistricting laws are passed.
“Should I be looking over my shoulder? Are we going to change my district next? Somebody we don’t like in the House, are we going to change their district?” Soucy asked rhetorically.
“This reeks of some of the worst, worst legislation, the thing that people dislike the most about this process.”
These would be the new commission districts:
• District 1: The towns of Farmington, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, wards 1, 5, and 6, of the city of Rochester, and wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the city of Somersworth;
• District 2: Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the city of Dover, and the towns of Durham, Lee, and Rollinsford and;
• District 3: The towns of Barrington, Madbury and Strafford and Wards 5 and 6 of the city of Dover, and Wards 2, 3, and 4 of the city of Rochester.
Gray said Senate legal counsel concluded this bill did not violate the usual practice of redistricting every 10 years because it did not “redistrict” these commissioners but would create new districts for them.
The Senate passed the bill (HB 75) over to the House, 14-10, with all GOP senators for it and all 10 Senate Democrats in opposition.
The House Municipal and County Government Committee considered an identical bill (HB 270) last January.
The panel voted to retain that bill intending to study it further and bring it back early in the 2024 session.
Thursday’s action means the full House will be asked to consider if they wish to pass it now.